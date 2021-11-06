How to use the Hammer in Roblox Flee the Facility

Newcomers to Roblox Flee the Facility have a lot to learn, such as how to be the Beast or escape as a survivor. There are a few game mechanics to keep an eye on. One such mechanic is the hammer, used by the Beast.

In this guide, you’ll learn everything about the hammer, including a few tips on how to use it to make more money in-game.

Roblox Flee the Facility: How to use the Hammer

If you happen to be the Beast during Roblox Flee the Facility, you’ve just been given a rope, hammer, and freezing ability. The hammer is arguably your most important item.

You first have to get close to your victim. When in range, use the left mouse button to swing the hammer. If it connects with your target, then they're knocked out. However, that is easier said than done. Try using these tips to increase your chances of landing a hit.

3) The Beast is fast

As the Beast, you move incredibly fast in Roblox. The quickest way to capture a survivor is to have an uninterrupted path leading to them. So, as you’re running around, open up every door.

Even if players choose to use the window, you can run through the door immediately and bonk them on the head with your hammer.

2) Focus on one player

It may seem tempting to hit one player with the hammer, then move onto the next. However, that’s the wrong strategy to use. Players are only knocked out for a short time.

Instead, focus on using the hammer on one person. Once they’re knocked out, immediately use your rope and drag them to a freezing pod.

1) Don’t camp spots

It might sound logical to camp one area with computers. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work in practice and it's bad sportsmanship. You might get one, but that means every other player is free to find other computers to hack.

However, you must look out for players failing to hack computers. You’ll see where the computer is on your screen. That also means you’ll know a survivor’s last known location in Roblox Flee the Facility.

