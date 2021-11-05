How to win in Roblox Squid Games

Roblox Squid Games can be a fun yet difficult game to play. There are dozens of other players vying to win the match. Unfortunately, only one person will survive and receive the prize money.

It may seem like a daunting task, but patience is key to winning these games. Players are given plenty of time to complete each challenge. But good strategy is key. This article outlines a guide to acing the Roblox Squid Games.

A guide to winning these Roblox Squid Games

1) Red Light, Green Light

A childhood game with death at the end (Image via Roblox)

It's by far the most accessible game to win, yet it can slip you up if you aren’t paying attention. Get to the other end of the room, but only when the light is green can you move. There isn’t a bonus for being first, so there’s no point in rushing.

2) Night Brawl

Another easy game to win, simply because players can choose to ignore it. After Red Light, Green Light, Night Brawl can happen anytime after, so be prepared. If you don’t want to fight anyone, hide at the top of the beds.

3) Honeycomb

Keep your hand steady (Image via Roblox)

Like Red Light, Green Light, you can quickly lose at Honeycomb if you aren’t careful. The trick to winning is taking it slow. You have over a minute to carve your shape and that’s plenty of time to do it. Plus, the developers give a fair amount of leeway to make mistakes.

4) Marbles

There isn’t any other way to win at Marbles except good luck. It’s nothing but a guessing game, but you can always revive for 50 Coins if you happen to lose. It’s essentially an easy way to bypass it.

5) Glass

The glassmaker is key (Image via Roblox)

The Bridge of Glass used to be incredibly difficult due to the nature of guessing. Now there’s one player chosen as the glassmaker. If you want to win at Glass, keep the glassmaker alive at all costs.

6) Tug of War

Tug of War is a team effort and the best way to win is to have a group of friends to back you up. With that said, the best strategy is tapping the spacebar as fast as possible, including everyone else.

7) Squid Game

It's you versus them (Image via Roblox)

Squid Game is the final challenge and since there’s only one other person, you can keep your entire focus on them. To successfully push them out of the ring, run straight at them, quickly turn, and push at an angle.

