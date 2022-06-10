5 most thrilling Roblox games to try out in June 2022

Roblox games are well-known for their variety and have a large range of options available to their users. The fantastic sandbox game debuted in the mid-2000s and has created a number of titles since then.

Roblox offers games in a variety of genres, including RPG, horror, obby (obstacles), FPS, thriller, and more. The following are some of the most thrilling games available on the platform, listed below for readers to check out.

1) The Mimic

Last January, MUCDICH released The Mimic, a mischievous Roblox game. Before proceeding, viewers should be aware that the game is not based on the 2017 film of the same name and the developers have officially stated that the title was chosen coincidently.

The title consists of four stories based on Japanese history and urban legends, with some twists. Rebirth, Jealousy, Rage, and Control are the four storylines, each with its own protagonist and antagonist. Players will take on the roles of several characters as they venture through the intriguing worlds of the experience.

The game involves flashing lights, loud noises, and a number of jump scares, according to the warning. Users are recommended to wear headphones for the best experience and are also allowed to use the voice chat feature as the title supports it on the server.

Since The Mimic is still in the beta version, if players run into problems in the middle of the game, they can close it and come back later.

The multiplayer horror game can be played with more than 30 members connected to a single server. With that said, viewers should check out this spine-chilling encounter at least once to add an element of fright to their gaming session.

2) Survive the Killer

Survive the Killer on Roblox is a horror survival game that was introduced in 2020 and is one of the platform's most popular games. Players must decide whether they want to be a survivor or a killer.

The multiplayer game may be played with up to 13 players on a single server, where the survivors must hide from the killer while saving their friends in order to escape together. The assailant's goal is to kill as many people as possible before they can flee or time runs out.

Survive the Killer has received over a billion visits, making it one of the platform's most played games. Premium members will receive additional privileges such as free limited knives, additional daily incentives, access to premium-exclusive items (in-game) in the shop (in-game), and the option to trade premium stuff.

This eerie game will provide players with a strong level of spookiness, which is why the title is included in the article. Survive the Killer is a worthwhile experience, and readers are strongly encouraged to check it out at least once.

3) Squid Game

Squid Game is a Roblox experience based on the popular Korean show of the same name. The series was a huge smash on Netflix and received a great response from audiences all over the world within weeks of its debut.

The following games were included in the show:

• Honeycomb

• Red Light, Green Light

• Marbles

• Squid Game

• Glass Bridge

• Tug of War

Roblox users have created a number of games based on the Netflix series. Trendsetter Games produced this Roblox Squid Game in 2021, where players will be enthralled by the gameplay, which will allow them to feel as if they are a part of the series.

Gamers must not only survive throughout the game but also try to stay alive during the intermissions by defending themselves with melee weapons against other players.

The title is as fantastic as it sounds, and viewers who haven't seen the show will also be able to experience terror while completing the mini-game. Readers should try this game and have a good time with their friends and other online players.

4) Piggy

MiniToons' Piggy is another horror survival game on Roblox and was released in 2020. Within two years of its launch, Piggy became one of the most popular and played games on the platform, with over 10 billion visitors.

The game is a hybrid of Granny (a horror video game) and Peppa Pig (a children's television show), in which players must choose between being a survivor or a Piggy. If the game mode chooses the participants at random, one of them could be the Traitor.

The survivors' main purpose is simple: they must do various activities in order to escape or achieve their destination while avoiding Piggy. Piggy, on the other hand, must either kill all of the survivors or prevent them from escaping in order to win the game. All of this must be completed within the time limit set by the developers when the game begins.

The game was initially created as a joke by the developers, but has now grown to achieve milestones and become one of the most well-known and popular games on the platform.

5) Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2 is one of Roblox's most popular thriller games. This is also a survival horror game in which players must choose between survivors, a killer, or a sheriff. The multiplayer experience can be enjoyed with 12 players connected to a single server.

Out of these 12 members, 10 will be survivors, with a sheriff and a killer. The survivors/innocents must flee and hide from the murderer, and they must utilize their detective abilities to catch the culprit. The sheriff, on the other hand, will have to cooperate with the innocents and will be given a weapon in order to apprehend the murderer.

Finally, the assassin will have to eliminate everyone while avoiding getting shot by the sheriff. In addition, players will be able to gather hundreds of knives as well as other in-game features. The game is a huge hit on the platform, which is why it's at the top of the list.

