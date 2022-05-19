5 easiest ways to get more Robux in Roblox (May 2022)

Roblox is a virtual world of gamers created by Roblox Corporation. This virtual world of has its own rules and regulations which the gaming population have to obey. Otherwise, they can no longer be a part of it.

In the real world, in order to survive and have fun with the luxuries, humans need to have money with them. Likewise, in this virtual world of Roblox, gamers need to have in-game money called Robux to purchase in-game items.

Robux is very useful for the gamers as they can be converted into real money as well. 1 Robux can earn up to 0.0125 USD. Robux can be earned in several games, as some of the popular titles offer players the opportunity to earn the currency by winning the battles, events, and several in-game features.

There are several other ways as well, which are further discussed in the article, by which players can earn a decent amount of Robux in Roblox.

Some of the easiest methods to earn Robux in Roblox

1) Design a Game

The most popular way to earn Robux is by generating a game on Roblox for other users. That’s how all the games have been made on the platform and are loved by billions of gamers worldwide.

Developing a game for Roblox gamers requires a talent, knowledge about Lua (coding language), some skills, and great imagination power. Since these games are built by the gamers for other gamers, they might have an idea of what makes titles more attractive and interesting.

The developers are required to make the content engaging enough to attract as many people as possible to earn a handful of Robux.

Apart from gaining the game’s followers, developers are also required to have a certain number of Premium users following or playing the game regularly. This method of earning Robux does seem quite complex, but it's worth it. The developers just need some really cool ideas to attract gamers.

2) Robux Generators

There are several sites that provide free Robux to the gamers who are in need of them. They are not free, players have to complete some very simple tasks as well. These include installing games and applications, visiting some sites, and completing some surveys and other easy tasks which can be done within minutes.

This method does not provide free Robux. In fact, the currency will be generated according to the time spent by the gamers while completing these easy tasks.

But the real question is: Do these Robux Generators work? Many sites are scams as they will ask for players’ usernames and passwords in return for nothing. Players should research the chosen sites thoroughly and only use them after they are satisfied with their credibility.

3) Microsoft Rewards

It is also one of the most famous and easiest methods of earning more Robux for free. Players will have to earn Microsoft points to redeem them for a Roblox Gift Card. Fortunately, earning Microsoft points is very easy.

To do so, players have to log in to their Microsoft account or sign up. After logging in or signing up, users will be directed to the Microsoft dashboard, and on the screen, they will see some activities.

By performing these easy activities, players can earn Microsoft points. Now, to see how much Robux can be earned for certain points, users will have to click on the “Redeem” option available in the top right corner of the dashboard.

By clicking on the “Redeem” option a search bar option will be displayed, type in “Roblox” and then click on the “Roblox Digital Code” card. Players can now see how many points are required to earn a certain amount of Robux.

For example: For 100 Robux players have to earn 1,500 points and for 1,000 Robux it requires them to earn 15,000 points.

Players will have to collect those points by performing the tasks like playing quizzes and doing some Google searches to maintain daily streaks and earn the desired amount of Robux for themselves.

[Countries not supporting Microsoft reward systems can use VPNs to earn Robux.]

2) Premium Membership

Buying a Premium Membership has its own benefits as players are provided with free Robux every 30-31 days. A fixed amount of Robux is received at specific rates which have been fixed by the creators of the platform.

For example, for paying $4.99 players will receive 40 Robux as a bonus for the memberships. Memberships can be purchased from the mobile app, official site, Microsoft Store app, or Console app.

The highest amount of bonuses that can be received by the gamers is 12,500 Robux for paying $199.99. Players can always cancel their subscriptions whenever they like.

Premium members get benefits in several games as they receive extra gems and coins.

1) Purchasing Robux

If users don’t have time to earn Robux in the above-mentioned ways, they always have the chance to purchase them. Buying Robux is the easiest way to earn them as players don’t have to depend on other players or websites or spend a lot of time on various activities.

Robux can be purchased from mobile apps, official sites, Microsoft apps, or console apps. Purchasing a Robux can be a one-time transaction or can be set to a monthly subscription depending upon the players.

The highest and the lowest amount of money for purchasing Robux are $199.99 which will bring 22,500 Robux and $0.49 which will net them 40 Robux. Players can select the amount of Robux required by them to enjoy and purchase accordingly.

Apart from this, there are several other ways like designing clothes, selling access to the game, creating items, etc. Players can try whichever method they like to earn Robux.

