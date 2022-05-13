How many Robux can you get for $10 in Roblox?

Roblox, a sandbox game published in 2005 by Roblox Corporation, has gained popularity in recent years and is considered one of the most played games in the world. Gamers enjoy spending time on the platform as it offers a lot to them.

The online gaming platform started gaining popularity in the past few years when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world with its dangerous waves. Players found a way to get rid of their boredom during the lockdown, which has benefitted Roblox.

Since these titles are free, they involve an in-game currency called Robux. Users should understand the value of Robux (in-game currency) in Roblox while playing these games. Robux can be converted into real money and bought with real money.

Robux costs a certain amount of dollars and is denoted with “R$” in Roblox. The platform creators fixed these amounts, and every gamer seems to follow it.

Roblox: How much Robux comes for $10?

What is Robux?

Before moving ahead, readers should be fully aware of Robux’s importance in Roblox.

Robux is an in-game currency used in Roblox. These were added in 2007, and the name was given by Shedletsky, the former Creative Director at Roblox. Robux is a portmanteau of “Roblox” and “Bucks.”

Robux is known as the primary currency, and currently, items in the avatar shop are sold in exchange for it. The Robux icon was replaced from the R$ symbol with a rounded hexagonal shape of gold color.

Before 2016, there were two currencies on the platform, Robux and Tix. Later, the latter was removed, and the creators did not mention the actual reasons for removing Tix.

As Robux remains in the game, it is used for microtransactions and game passes.

Robux prices

As mentioned above, Robux can be purchased for real money, and users should be aware of the Robux amount and their prices. Before knowing the worth of Robux in exchange for USD, they should know that 1 Robux is worth $0.0125.

Players with a Premium Membership will receive a 10% Robux purchase bonus.

Here is a list of amounts that show the worth of Robux in exchange for USD, bonuses that premium members get, and on which device it can be purchased:

$0.49: 40 Robux, 0 Robux (Membership Bonus), on Mobile App. $0.99: 80 Robux, 8 Robux (Membership Bonus), on Mobile App. $4.99: 400 Robux, 40 Robux (Membership Bonus), on Mobile App and site. $9.99: 800 Robux, 80 Robux (Membership Bonus), on Mobile App, site, Microsoft Store App. $19.99: 1,700 Robux, 170 Robux (Membership Bonus), on Mobile App as well as site. $49.99: 4,500 Robux, 450 Robux (Membership Bonus), on the site. $99.99: 10,000 Robux, 1,000 Robux (Membership Bonus), on Mobile App as well as site. $199.99: 22,500 Robux, 12,500 Robux (Membership Bonus), on Console App.

Ways to obtain Robux

As Robux plays a crucial role in this platform and must be available to all players, there are many ways by which they can earn Robux. This requires some hard work or spending some real money instead.

There are several ways, and it depends on gamers’ choice of how they want to obtain the Robux.

Here is a list of ways by which players can obtain more Robux in Roblox:

1) Create a game

It’s the most known way, as users have to generate their own game. They have to showcase their talent by creating an engaging title.

Games will be created for others to enjoy and have fun, through which individuals can generate Robux. But this method of obtaining Robux has certain limitations.

These limitations are that the game created should have a particular following, which means a certain number of people should be willing and love to play the game to get some Robux out of it.

It also requires many premium members to play the created game often. If everything goes well and the game is engaging enough, users can earn a serious amount of it.

2) Design custom clothing

This method will bring out players’ inner creativity. Those who consider themselves talented, creative, and full of ideas should start their own Roblox avatar clothing brand.

Gamers can create any clothing item, like shirts, t-shirts, pants, etc., for avatars. If others find the designed clothing attractive enough, they will purchase it from the shop.

Prices are already there on the map, but players can modify the range accordingly for a specific type of clothing. This is an easy and interesting way of creating some extra Robux.

3) Sell access to game

Players are allowed to sell access to their game and make money out of it. This includes others who will have to pay to play one game. Users can put their games on the market ranging from 25 to 1000 Robux.

They should ensure that the title is working correctly, and if there are any issues, others should be aware of them before putting Robux in a game that doesn’t work properly.

4) Premium membership

Those with a premium membership are provided with a monthly stipend of several Robux per month. The prices are mentioned above, and players are advised to look at the list thoroughly before buying the membership.

5) Purchase Robux

Users can always buy Robux in exchange for money, and the prices are mentioned above. If they don’t want to buy Robux in exchange for money anymore, they can cancel anytime they want.

There are other ways, like creating one purchase, creating items that can be bought more than once, enabling private game servers, encouraging non-premium users to upgrade, etc. The way of obtaining Robux entirely depends on the players.

