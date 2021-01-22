What is Roblox Premium membership and how does it work?

Roblox Premium grants monthly Robux (in-game currency) and multiple additional features for players to indulge in.

Released back in September 2006, Roblox features an online gaming platform and a game creation system. Founded by David Baszucki and Erik Cassel in 2004, Roblox even allows players to program and play games created by others on the platform.

Roblox is currently available on the following platforms:

Microsoft Windows

Xbox One

Android

iOS

Mac OS

Fire OS; and

Classic Mac OS

Additionally, players can choose from three available Roblox Premium membership plans. The cost of each varies according to the amount of monthly Robux included in that plan.

Here's everything to know about the Roblox Premium membership, as well as how it works.

How the Roblox Premium membership works

The three unique Roblox Premium membership plans available for players are:

$4.99 - Grants players with 450 Robux every month

$9.99 - Grants players with 1,000 Robux every month

$19.99 - Grants players with 2,200 Robux every month

Apart from the monthly quota of Robux, the Roblox Premium membership comes with a bunch of additional features for premium members:

Premium members can avail of 10% extra Robux from the store at no additional cost.

Premium members can resell their in-game items and earn additional Robux from the sales.

Premium members are also presented with the opportunity of trading their items with other premium members on the platform.

According to Roblox Premium's website, players get the designated amount of Robux as soon as they purchase a premium membership pack.

Roblox Premium has an auto-renewal feature as well. Those who want to opt out of the service have to cancel their plans before their renewal date.

Being a globally popular online platform, Roblox boasts of more than a 100 million active users. With the added premium membership feature, fans can get even more from the forum. Additional premium features and a monthly quota of Robux are indeed a wonderful offer for most players.

Roblox has also been known for conducting virtual concerts with famous artists, such as the Lil Nas X Concert Experience in November.