Roblox Mining Simulator Codes (April 2022): Free crates and eggs

Roblox Mining Simulator is a game developed by Rumble Studios. Players will discover new and rare gems, can go for solo mining, and become rich. Travel different worlds, strike diamonds to become rich, collect pets, hats, and more.
There are codes available that can make things easy and fun for the players to play the game. Players can make an impression on their opponents by redeeming these codes. This article further discusses the new token codes for Roblox mining simulators.
Roblox: Mining Simulator codes to redeem for free eggs, crates, and much more
New Active Token Codes
The token codes are used to purchase items like special event items or items or pets that include limited editions. These token codes are case-sensitive and not ever-lasting, so players are advised to ensure that the codes are correctly written to make them work.
Here are the working and valid token codes for the mining simulator (April 2022):
- 250 Tokens: #ChristmasHype
- 250 Tokens: AnniversaryTokens
- 250 Tokens: EpicTokens
- 200 Tokens: 200Tokens
- 200 Tokens: 4thJuly
- 150 Tokens: July21st
- 80 Tokens: America
- 75 Tokens: 1Year
- 75 Tokens: 500m
- 75 Tokens: SummerTokens
- 70 Tokens: SummerParadise
- 70 Tokens: Challenge
- 70 Tokens: ILoveTokens
- 70 Tokens: ImOutOfCodeIdeas
- 70 Tokens: ImOutOfCodeIdeas2
- 70 Tokens: ISeriouslyNeedMoreCodeIdeas
- 70 Tokens: MoreMoreCode
- 70 Tokens: MoreMoreTokens
- 70 Tokens: oof
- 70 Tokens: owo
- 70 Tokens: Shiny
- 70 Tokens: sircfenner
- 70 Tokens: Trails
- 70 Tokens: TooManyCodes
- 70 Tokens: Wings
- 50 Tokens: GetSlicked
- 50 Tokens: HammieJammieDoesntSuck
- 50 Tokens: NewQuests
- 50 Tokens: NosniyIsCool
- 50 Tokens: SandCastles
- 50 Tokens: SuperGems
- 20 Tokens: HammieJammieSucksx2
- 20 Tokens: HammieJammieSucksxInfinity
Gaming Texture
- Lamb Sauce Texture: Lamb Sauce
- Abstract Texture: Abstract
- Pink Army Texture: PinkArmySkin
- Retro Gaming Texture: Retro
- Comic Texture: Comic
Egg Codes
Eggs provide a chance at obtaining a random pet that helps buff players’ ability to mine and increases the amount ore will sell for!
- Eggs
- Eggo!
- LegendaryEggCode
- Momma
- Rumble
- RumbleStudios
- AnniversaryEgg
- AwesomeLegendary
- BaconHair
- BeachBall
- BigL
- CoolWater
- Demon
- Duck
- FollowUs
- FreeCrate2
- JackOLantern
- Light
- memes
- PatrioticStars
- Pumpkin
- Pumpkins
- Rainbowite
- SecretEgg
- Skies
- SummerEgg
- SuperSecretCode
- TooManyCodesSmh
- Valkyrie
Legendary Hat Crate Codes
Hats can give players a buff for their mining ability, plus they make you look cool. Players can also sell the hats they obtain from these codes for massive amounts of coins.
- LegendaryHatCode
- Halloween2019
- FreeCrate
- NewHats
- AnniversaryCrate
- Adventure
- SuperCrate
- Fright
- HelpPls
- Scary
- TrickOrTreat
- EventQuest
- Goose
- SubscribePls
- yeet
- BigW
- Witches
- Duckie
- MineAlot
- Sunscreen
- Dreamy
- Scorch
- Lemonaide
- Vacation
- Patriot
- ILOVECODES
- Bonus
Other Crate Codes
- Epic Crate: Defild Is Awesome
- Rare Crate: Rare
- Rare Crate: Cool
- Rare Hat Crate: Easter
- Common Crate: TestingThing
- Rare Hat Crate: CrazieGamerSquad
- Rare Crate: DefildPlays
- Omega Hat Crate: Ghosts
- Legendary Crate: Fluffy
- Legendary Skin Crate: Level
- Epic Crate: Unobtainible
- Epic Accessory Crate: NewTwitch
- Epic Accessory Crate: TrailUpdate
- Epic Accessory Crate: NoU
- Epic Accessory Crate: Dominus
- Epic Hat Crate: Toast
- Epic Hat Crate: ToyChest
- Epic Skin Crate: SandBox
- Rare Hat Crate: GummyBears
- Rare Hat Crate: Pumped
- Spooky Trail Crate: BroomSticks
- Spooky Trail Crate: Candy!
- Spooky Trail Crate: Ghosty
Candy Corn Codes
- 60 Candy Corn: Skelly
- 60 Candy Corn: Skeletons
- 60 Candy Corn: ThisIsHalloween
- 40 Candy Corn: Halloween
- 30 Candy Corn: ScarySkeltons
- 30 Candy Corn: Spooky
- 30 Candy Corn: Spook
- 30 Candy Corn: Spoopy
Coin Codes
Coins can be used to upgrade players’ storage space and pickaxe!
- 1,000 Coins: isaac
- 20,000 Coins: WeBreakRoblox
- 10,000 Coins: Koala
- 5,000 Coins: RexexSquad
- 2,500 Coins: Arcade
- 2,000 Coins: Bear
- 100 Coins: Pets
- 1,000 Coins: LotsOfCoins
- 500 Coins: Bunny
- 2,500 Coins: Selfie
- 1,000 Coins: Crainer
- 1,200 Coins: CrazieGamer
- 1,500 Coins: DefildPlays2
- 1 Coin: FutureMSOwner
- Coins: Rebirth
- 10,000 Coins: Bread
- 10,000 Coins: Money
- 5,000 Coins: Dinosaur
- 5,000 Coins: Sand
- 5,000 Coins: Trades
- 2,500 Coins: JellyBean
- 2,000 Coins: Candy
- 2,000 Coins: Coal
Expired Codes
Expired codes are for players to check if they have been using the proper codes. Using the expired will not harm any progress in the game. It will simply not work. Mining Simulator has one expired code:
- LegendaryHat
How to Redeem Mining Simulator codes?
Follow the following steps to redeem a Mining Simulator code:
I. Open Roblox and launch the Mining Simulator
II. Press the bird icon (Twitter)
III. Enter the exact codes
IV. Or instead, copy the code mentioned above and paste it
V. Hit enter to redeem the rewards
VI. Enjoy the Rewards