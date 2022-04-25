Roblox Mining Simulator Codes (April 2022): Free crates and eggs

Roblox Mining Simulator is a game developed by Rumble Studios. Players will discover new and rare gems, can go for solo mining, and become rich. Travel different worlds, strike diamonds to become rich, collect pets, hats, and more.

There are codes available that can make things easy and fun for the players to play the game. Players can make an impression on their opponents by redeeming these codes. This article further discusses the new token codes for Roblox mining simulators.

Roblox: Mining Simulator codes to redeem for free eggs, crates, and much more

New Active Token Codes

The token codes are used to purchase items like special event items or items or pets that include limited editions. These token codes are case-sensitive and not ever-lasting, so players are advised to ensure that the codes are correctly written to make them work.

Here are the working and valid token codes for the mining simulator (April 2022):

250 Tokens: #ChristmasHype

250 Tokens: AnniversaryTokens

250 Tokens: EpicTokens

200 Tokens: 200Tokens

200 Tokens: 4thJuly

150 Tokens: July21st

80 Tokens: America

75 Tokens: 1Year

75 Tokens: 500m

75 Tokens: SummerTokens

70 Tokens: SummerParadise

70 Tokens: Challenge

70 Tokens: ILoveTokens

70 Tokens: ImOutOfCodeIdeas

70 Tokens: ImOutOfCodeIdeas2

70 Tokens: ISeriouslyNeedMoreCodeIdeas

70 Tokens: MoreMoreCode

70 Tokens: MoreMoreTokens

70 Tokens: oof

70 Tokens: owo

70 Tokens: Shiny

70 Tokens: sircfenner

70 Tokens: Trails

70 Tokens: TooManyCodes

70 Tokens: Wings

50 Tokens: GetSlicked

50 Tokens: HammieJammieDoesntSuck

50 Tokens: NewQuests

50 Tokens: NosniyIsCool

50 Tokens: SandCastles

50 Tokens: SuperGems

20 Tokens: HammieJammieSucksx2

20 Tokens: HammieJammieSucksxInfinity

Gaming Texture

Lamb Sauce Texture: Lamb Sauce

Abstract Texture: Abstract

Pink Army Texture: PinkArmySkin

Retro Gaming Texture: Retro

Comic Texture: Comic

Egg Codes

Eggs provide a chance at obtaining a random pet that helps buff players’ ability to mine and increases the amount ore will sell for!

Eggs

Eggo!

LegendaryEggCode

Momma

Rumble

RumbleStudios

AnniversaryEgg

AwesomeLegendary

BaconHair

BeachBall

BigL

CoolWater

Demon

Duck

FollowUs

FreeCrate2

JackOLantern

Light

memes

PatrioticStars

Pumpkin

Pumpkins

Rainbowite

SecretEgg

Skies

SummerEgg

SuperSecretCode

TooManyCodesSmh

Valkyrie

Legendary Hat Crate Codes

Hats can give players a buff for their mining ability, plus they make you look cool. Players can also sell the hats they obtain from these codes for massive amounts of coins.

LegendaryHatCode

Halloween2019

FreeCrate

NewHats

AnniversaryCrate

Adventure

SuperCrate

Fright

HelpPls

Scary

TrickOrTreat

EventQuest

Goose

SubscribePls

yeet

BigW

Witches

Duckie

MineAlot

Sunscreen

Dreamy

Scorch

Lemonaide

Vacation

Patriot

ILOVECODES

Bonus

Other Crate Codes

Epic Crate: Defild Is Awesome

Rare Crate: Rare

Rare Crate: Cool

Rare Hat Crate: Easter

Common Crate: TestingThing

Rare Hat Crate: CrazieGamerSquad

Rare Crate: DefildPlays

Omega Hat Crate: Ghosts

Legendary Crate: Fluffy

Legendary Skin Crate: Level

Epic Crate: Unobtainible

Epic Accessory Crate: NewTwitch

Epic Accessory Crate: TrailUpdate

Epic Accessory Crate: NoU

Epic Accessory Crate: Dominus

Epic Hat Crate: Toast

Epic Hat Crate: ToyChest

Epic Skin Crate: SandBox

Rare Hat Crate: GummyBears

Rare Hat Crate: Pumped

Spooky Trail Crate: BroomSticks

Spooky Trail Crate: Candy!

Spooky Trail Crate: Ghosty

Candy Corn Codes

60 Candy Corn: Skelly

60 Candy Corn: Skeletons

60 Candy Corn: ThisIsHalloween

40 Candy Corn: Halloween

30 Candy Corn: ScarySkeltons

30 Candy Corn: Spooky

30 Candy Corn: Spook

30 Candy Corn: Spoopy

Coin Codes

Coins can be used to upgrade players’ storage space and pickaxe!

1,000 Coins: isaac

20,000 Coins: WeBreakRoblox

10,000 Coins: Koala

5,000 Coins: RexexSquad

2,500 Coins: Arcade

2,000 Coins: Bear

100 Coins: Pets

1,000 Coins: LotsOfCoins

500 Coins: Bunny

2,500 Coins: Selfie

1,000 Coins: Crainer

1,200 Coins: CrazieGamer

1,500 Coins: DefildPlays2

1 Coin: FutureMSOwner

Coins: Rebirth

10,000 Coins: Bread

10,000 Coins: Money

5,000 Coins: Dinosaur

5,000 Coins: Sand

5,000 Coins: Trades

2,500 Coins: JellyBean

2,000 Coins: Candy

2,000 Coins: Coal

Expired Codes

Expired codes are for players to check if they have been using the proper codes. Using the expired will not harm any progress in the game. It will simply not work. Mining Simulator has one expired code:

LegendaryHat

How to Redeem Mining Simulator codes?

Follow the following steps to redeem a Mining Simulator code:

I. Open Roblox and launch the Mining Simulator

II. Press the bird icon (Twitter)

III. Enter the exact codes

IV. Or instead, copy the code mentioned above and paste it

V. Hit enter to redeem the rewards

VI. Enjoy the Rewards

