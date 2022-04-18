Miner Mine for Gold Challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Clash Royale is a popular smartphone battle game in which users compete in 1v1 and 2v2 multiplayer fights using cards ranging from Common to Legendary to Champions. In addition, the developers have a slew of in-game challenges for players to try out new cards, fight forms, and gain more resources.

The "Miner Mine for Gold" challenge, based on the Miner and Mighty Miner Champion cards, is the most recent one in Clash Royale. By completing this challenge, which begins on April 22, gamers can earn a lot of Gold.

Look at Miner Mine For Gold Challenge in Clash Royale

The Miner Mine For Gold Challenge seen in-game (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is an upcoming Gold Casual Challenge that begins on April 22, where players must win in-game challenge battles to earn additional Gold and a unique Emote. They must use unlocked cards to build an 8-card deck which will already include the Miner and Mighty Miner cards.

The in-game description of the Miner Mine For Gold challenge is as follows:

"For the first time ever, build a deck with both Miner and Mighty Miner, and win free rewards! 3 losses and you're out, but you still have a chance to reset your losses and continue to play."

This is a 1v1 battle challenge in which users can choose six cards from the unlocked cards list to create an eight-card deck that includes the Miner and Mighty Miner cards. Unlike the Mighty Miner Draft For Gems challenge, this one allows gamers to choose whatever rarity card they want.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Me after completing the Mighty Miner Draft for Gems Challenge Me after completing the Mighty Miner Draft for Gems Challenge https://t.co/nnsqLkLnBq

The Mighty Miner, the game's most recent Champion card, is a locked card in the deck. It is a single-target long melee soldier with high health that deals damage to ground troops over time.

After a certain amount of time has passed, players can utilize his ability to dig underground to a horizontally opposite point and drop a bomb in the same spot, dealing medium area damage to adversaries nearby.

Miner Mine For Gold challenge rewards in Clash Royale

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Play with the Mighty Miner in his Launch Party Challenge and start working on those sweet Card Masteries ⛏️ THE MINER UPDATE HAS ARRIVED! ⛏️Play with the Mighty Miner in his Launch Party Challenge and start working on those sweetCard Masteries ⛏️ THE MINER UPDATE HAS ARRIVED! ⛏️Play with the Mighty Miner in his Launch Party Challenge and start working on those sweet ✨ Card Masteries ✨ https://t.co/dp062pb7FI

In 1v1 challenge battles, gamers compete in the same way they do in online multiplayer battles, with a constant supply of Elixir to deploy cards on the battlefield. These cards are used to attack the opponents' towers and defend friendly towers.

The following are the rewards for completing the challenge:

1st win helps earn 8000 Gold

2nd win helps make 6000 Gold

3rd win helps get 4000 Gold

4th win helps achieve 2000 Gold

5th win helps notch 1000 Gold

6th win helps gain a limited-edition Legendary Miner Emote

Finally, challenges are the best way to earn additional Gold and Gems in Clash Royale. Miner Mine For Gold will begin on April 22 and can help gamers win limited-edition Miner Emote and 21000 Gold for faster upgrades.

