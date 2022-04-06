Mighty Miner Draft for Gems Challenge in Clash Royale: Rewards and More

Clash Royale is one of the best mobile games, featuring new cards, fast-paced real-time gameplay, and unique special troop challenges. By accomplishing specific challenges, players can put their skills to the test and earn rewards.

The Mighty Miner Draft for Gems Challenge in Clash Royale is the newest of the 1v1 challenges, allowing players to earn rewards while also experimenting with a new 1v1 battle format.

The Mighty Miner Draft for Gems Challenge, its awards, and the new form of 1v1 draft fight used in this challenge will all be discussed in this article. Players can begin taking part in this one-of-a-kind challenge on April 7.

Mighty Miner Draft for Gems Challenge in Clash Royale

Players can participate in a 1v1 battle while drafting a deck, as troop selections arrive in the Mighty Miner Draft for Gems Challenge, the game's newest special challenge.

Players can only choose four cards, and the opponent receives four cards that are discarded. Similarly, your opponent chooses four cards and discards four, adding them to your deck.

The in-game description of the Mighty Miner Draft for Gems challenge is as follows:

"Pick 4 cards and receive 4 from your opponent; one of you will get to play with the New Mighty Miner! 3 losses and you're out, but you still have a chance to reset your losses and continue to play."

Players in this 1v1 challenge are unable to select their deck prior to the start of the match. Participants will be offered a choice of card alternatives from which to choose in order to assemble a deck before the contest begins.

In this challenge, one player will be given the choice of selecting the most recent Champion card, "Mighty Miner," while the rest of the cards will be chosen at random.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale

Card Masteries, New Badges and a New Champion! Watch the TV Royale NOW

youtu.be/zWW1dtcsDGk ⛏️ THE MINER UPDATE ⛏️Card Masteries, New Badges and a New Champion!Watch the TV Royale NOW ⛏️ THE MINER UPDATE ⛏️Card Masteries, New Badges and a New Champion! 🔥 Watch the TV Royale NOW 👇📺 youtu.be/zWW1dtcsDGk https://t.co/daDlMNvOc1

Every five seconds, players are given the option of choosing one of two cards, similar to the Lava Hound Draft challenge. When players pick one, it goes into the combat deck, while the discarded card goes into the opponent's deck.

In this approach, the player selects four cards while the opponent receives four cards. These card selections could include any card, from Common to Legendary, regardless of whether the player has unlocked it.

Mighty Miner Draft for Gems Challenge Rewards

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Play with the Mighty Miner in his Launch Party Challenge and start working on those sweet Card Masteries ⛏️ THE MINER UPDATE HAS ARRIVED! ⛏️Play with the Mighty Miner in his Launch Party Challenge and start working on those sweetCard Masteries ⛏️ THE MINER UPDATE HAS ARRIVED! ⛏️Play with the Mighty Miner in his Launch Party Challenge and start working on those sweet ✨ Card Masteries ✨ https://t.co/dp062pb7FI

Special in-game troop challenges are a great way to get more Gold, Gems, Magic Items, Chests, and cards. Every victory in the challenge grants the player a new reward:

1st win helps you earn 50 Gems

2nd win helps you earn 30 Gems

3rd win helps you earn 25 Gems

4th win helps you earn 20 Gems

5th win helps you earn 15 Gems

6th win helps you earn 10 Gems

7th win helps you earn 5 Gems

8th win helps you earn Gold Cage Chest

Finally, in Clash Royale, the Mighty Miner Draft for Gems Challenge is a fun method to gain Gems and Chests while competing in a 1v1 battle. From April 7, players can take part in this challenge and gain access to these resources.

Edited by Saman