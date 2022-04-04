Mighty Miner: New Champion card in Clash Royale

Clash Royale is one of the most popular strategic smartphone games, with upgrades and new cards arriving regularly. In November 2021, the developers introduced Champion cards as a new rarity, and they proceeded to add more cards to it.

Archer Queen, Skeleton King, and Golden Knight were among the game's three Champion cards before the newest Clash Royale update. In April, the developers released a brand new Champion card called "Mighty Miner".

Mighty Miner Champion card in Clash Royale

Mighty Miner in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Champion cards are frequently regarded as the most powerful in Clash Royale, even surpassing Legendary cards. Each has distinct abilities, such as Archer Queen's ability to disguise herself temporarily. Players are only permitted to take one Champion card onto the battlefield since they are powerful.

The Mighty Miner is the most recent Champion card to be released, and it is based on the Miner, which is already in play. When players reach King Level 14, they can unlock the Mighty Miner card. Like the Inferno Tower, he is a single target long melee troop with robust health who targets ground troops with damage that grows over time.

The in-game description of the Mighty Miner card is as follows:

"Walk softly... and carry a big drill! This Champion deals increasing Damage to his target and can switch lanes to escape combat or change attack plans. This makes him not only the mightiest, but also the sneakiest Miner in the Arena."

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale

Take a screenshot of your Mighty Drill Emote below if you are good enough to claim it from the Mighty Miner Launch Party! Time to flex!Take a screenshot of your Mighty Drill Emote below if you are good enough to claim it from the Mighty Miner Launch Party! Time to flex! 💪Take a screenshot of your Mighty Drill Emote below if you are good enough to claim it from the Mighty Miner Launch Party! https://t.co/isVgLhav4H

After a delay, the Mighty Miner's ability leads him to dig underground to a horizontally opposite location and drop a bomb in the same spot, causing medium area damage to foes surrounding it.

The Mighty Miner has a unique ability in which, after a one-second delay, he transforms into a horizontally mirrored version of himself. While shifting positions, he is impenetrable.

He also throws a bomb at the spot where he was before using the ability, which deals medium area damage to foes within 3 seconds. Both ground and air units were affected by his bomb.

Mighty Miner statistics

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Play with the Mighty Miner in his Launch Party Challenge and start working on those sweet Card Masteries ⛏️ THE MINER UPDATE HAS ARRIVED! ⛏️Play with the Mighty Miner in his Launch Party Challenge and start working on those sweetCard Masteries ⛏️ THE MINER UPDATE HAS ARRIVED! ⛏️Play with the Mighty Miner in his Launch Party Challenge and start working on those sweet ✨ Card Masteries ✨ https://t.co/dp062pb7FI

The Mighty Miner can be considered one of the strongest Champion cards in Clash Royale, thanks to the following statistics:

A Mighty Miner at the highest level (14) has 3192 hitpoints and deals 1330 damage per second.

Mighty Miner costs 4 Elixir and takes 1 second to deploy on the battlefield.

The special ability costs 2 Elixir to perform, and the bomb discharged has a maximum damage of 444.

Finally, the Mighty Miner is a strong Champion card that can be unlocked once you reach King level 14. So, increase the King level and add the Mighty Miner to your Clash Royale 8-cards deck.

