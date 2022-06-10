5 best accessories in Roblox Blox Fruits

Roblox Blox Fruit is a fantastic adventure game released in 2019 by Gamer Robot Inc., and it also happens to be one of Roblox's most popular games, with over five billion visits since its release.

Blox Fruits on Roblox is all about being a global swordsman or an excellent Blox Fruit player. Players will have to train to become the strongest among their peers, and they will also be able to select between battling fierce foes and engaging in amazing boss battles while sailing around the ocean in search of mysteries.

Blox Fruits, like other Roblox games, features a variety of in-game accessories that players may use to decorate their characters. Accessories play an important role in Roblox Blox Fruits and can be gained from a variety of places.

Readers may check out the top five accessories listed in this article below, along with their methods of attainment.

Top five accessories available in Roblox Blox Fruits

Before continuing, readers need to know what accessories are and why they are important in the game. So in Roblox Blox Fruits, accessories are in-game items that give users extra skill when they wear them. The abilities offered by each accessory are unique and can be obtained by selecting the accessories from the inventory.

The only rule with wearing these accessories is that users can only wear one at a time; players must remove the previously worn accessory before putting on a new one since there is no automatic feature to remove them.

Players can receive better items from the bosses as they level up. These accessories can be earned in a variety of ways, including:

• Defeating a boss and getting its drop

• Purchasing them from an NPC

• Defeating or killing another user while also fulfilling additional conditions

• Finishing missions

• Maintaining a specific stat level for the required accessory

While there are other ways to acquire these items, the above-mentioned methods are the most popular.

Talking to the Nerd (NPC) in The Café in the Second Sea or the Mansion in the Third Sea will reveal the buffs of the accessory that the user is presently wearing.

Note: S-Tier represents the best accessory. A-Tier denotes a good accessory. B-Tier denotes a decent accessory, and they only get worse from here.

The best accessories currently available in Roblox Fruits are:

5) Dark Coat

The Dark Coat is an A-Tier Mythical accessory gained by defeating Darkbeard, the Raid Boss, at level 1000. Players will require a Fist of Darkness to combat Darkbeard, which can be obtained by killing a Sea Beast or discovering it in a Chest (it spawns in the Second Sea every 4 hours).

Along with the Valkyrie Helmet (Legendary accessory), the Dark Coat provides the biggest health and energy bonuses. Buffs provided by this accessory in this game are the following:

+600 Energy

+600 Health

+15% Devil Fruit Damage

4) Valkyrie Helmet

Valkyrie Helmet is a Legendary A-Tier accessory inspired by a Roblox item of the same name. Killing rip_indra, a boss in Castle on the Sea (Third Sea), will grant users this item. If the damage dealt to the boss is at least 10 percent, the accessory has a 100 percent chance of being dropped.

This is one of the best sword attachments available. It is also regarded as a sword-based counterpart of the Dark Coat since it delivers the largest amount of health and energy gain.

The buffs provided by the accessory are:

600 energy

600 health

15 percent more sword damage

3) Hunter Cape

The Hunter Cape is a rare S-Tier accessory available only in the Third Sea. Green, Black, and Red are the three colors available with the cape. Players must kill one of the Elite Pirates in order to obtain it. The Elite Pirates consists of:

Deandre (uses Awakened Magma)

Diablo (uses Awakened Dark)

Urban (uses Awakened Rumble)

There are numerous advantages to obtaining this item, including the biggest health buff of all accessories and the second-fastest buff speed. It has a high drop chance, and the fact that Elite Pirates are easily killed and that not everyone hunts elites just makes it easier to acquire.

The buffs provided by the accessory are:

80 percent run speed

750 health

10 percent more damage on gun/sword/melee-based offense

2) Pilot Helmet

Pilot Helmet is an S-Tier rare accessory gained by defeating Stone, a level 1550 monster who can be found in Port Town, the first island in the Third Sea. Out of all the accessories, this one offers the largest speed buff.

The only two attachments that increase regeneration speed are the Pilot Helmet and Lei. The helmet and the goggles are designed after an aviator's helmet.

The powers provided by this accessory are:

250 energy

250 Health

130 percent increased movement speed

10 percent faster health regeneration

1) Swan Glasses

Swan Glasses is another S-Tier Legendary accessory that can be found in the Second Sea. The defense benefit lowers some damage; therefore, these glasses conserve more health than the Dark Coat or Santa Hat.

It is one of the best Second Sea accessories in the game and combines the sixth-largest speed boost with a reasonable energy boost. Boss Don Swan must be defeated at level 1000 to receive Swan Glasses. After defeating the boss, there is a 2.5 percent chance that it'll drop this item.

Buffs and nerfs provided by the accessory include:

+250 energy

+250 health

+8 percent defense against all attacks

-8 percent cooldown on all moves

+25 percent movement speed

+8 percent damage on all attacks

The accessory reduces cooldown, which is unusual for an accessory. Swan Glasses also provides the second-highest defensive buff, just ahead of Bear Ears (rare accessory).

This one is a very versatile accessory that deals decent damage. Also, the glasses do not change color depending on users’ Enhancement Color.

