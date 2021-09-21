How to get the Enma Sword in Roblox Blox Fruits

Roblox Blox Fruits tasks players with becoming master swordsman. The goal of the game is for one to become powerful blox fruit users globally.

Sailing across the ocean, defeating enemies, and taking on the toughest of bosses are some things you will find yourself doing in Roblox Blox Fruits. There is a lot to discover.

Inspired by the One Piece manga and anime, Roblox Blox Fruits implements some of its greatest stories. That includes the epic Enma Sword wielded in the series by Ronoroa Zoro.

How to obtain the Enma Sword in Roblox Blox Fruits

The Enma Sword is also known as the Yama Sword in Roblox Blox Fruits. Don't get confused if you encounter it as a different name. To obtain it, there are a handful of steps you need to follow.

First, you will need to interact with the Elite Hunter at the Castle on the sea. This will start a quest to defeat the 30 remaining Elite Hunters. You won't have to look too hard for them, as the NPC will give you their location.

Once all 30 Elite Hunters have been eliminated, go to the Third Sea on Hydra Island. There is a secret temple at the base of the waterfall with a destructible door. Take down the door and enter.

There Enma Sword in Roblox Blox Fruits will be waiting inside. But it isn't as easy as just grabbing it. Blox Fruits are protected by Guardians, who you need to defeat.

If you come across the Enma Sword before completing any of the steps above, you will not be able to wield it in Roblox Blox Fruits. Make sure you've defeated the Elite Hunters and the Guardians before picking it up.

The Enma Sword is one of the most powerful weapons in Roblox Blox Fruits. Once you acquire it, you will gain access to its two attacks. These two attacks are done with Z and X.

Hellish Slash (Z) has the user spin with the sword, knocking opponents back and dealing solid damage. Internal Hurricane (X) sees the user dash toward its target, striking them with a somewhat red lightning and doing massive damage.

