5 strongest guns in Roblox Blox Fruits

The 2019 invented Roblox game called Blox Fruits is one of the most fun and popular games on the platform. Roblox Blox Fruit gamers’ main objective is to become the best swordsman or the best player in the entire world.

In order to become the best player, they have to train their characters to become strong and fight against powerful and tough enemies in the game. Or instead, they can also have vigorous battles with their boss while sailing across the ocean in search of unraveling in-game secrets.

Players can fight the bosses with different methods, and one of them includes guns. There are a variety of guns used in this Roblox game that can do some serious damage and allow players to win battles against difficult bosses or enemies.

The article further focuses on guns, their rarities, methods to obtain them, and the best types available in Roblox Blox Fruits.

Best guns and methods to obtain them in Roblox Blox Fruits

The most powerful guns in Roblox Blox Fruits, ranked for strength are:

5) Bazooka

Bazooka is a strong and powerful gun that is also known as a stronger version of the cannon, and it comes under Legendary rarity. It can be obtained by defeating a level 500 boss named Wysper.

The chances of gaining Bazooka by defeating the level 500 Wysper, is only 5-10%. However, it’s worth obtaining as the click damage of the gun is one of the highest in the game. It has two movesets, which are:

Z key, called Alpha Waves, requires 100 mastery

X key, called Incendiary Ammo, requires 250 mastery

4) Bizarre Rifle

Another powerful gun on the list is the Bizarre Rifle, a long range weapon that comes under the Rare category. It is the most underrated gun in the game, it's features are excellent and it has combo potential too.

Bizarre Rifle can be obtained in two ways, either the player must have 25 Ectoplasm (in-game currency), or they have to buy the gun from El Rodolfo (NPC dealer), who is found on the Cursed Ship. However, players have to be at least level 1000 to enter the location.

Out of all the guns in the game, Bizarre Rifle deals the highest damage when the enemy is on fire. It also has two movesets, which are:

Z key, called Heat Seeking Shot, requires 150 mastery

X key, called Hellfire Shower, requires 300 mastery

3) Kabucha

Kabucha is a Legendary gun and is also one of the most famous ones in Blox Fruits. It is considered the fastest gun in the game and has excellent combo potential as well. Kabucha can be obtained by 1,500 Fragments (in-game currency) from Usoapp on his Island.

It also has two movesets, which are:

Z key, called Flying Fire Bird, requires 125 mastery

X key, called Intense Wind, requires 250 mastery

Kabucha does really good damage. Basically, it's not a gun but a long and narrow slingshot. It also has a great knockback, which is why it is best paired with swords like Shisui and Canvander, which have a dash damaging move.

2) Serpent Bow

The Serpent Bow is also a Legendary gun that was added to the game in Update 15. The design of this gun is a curved snake with a bowstring. The Serpent Bow can be obtained by defeating the level 1675 boss, known as the Island Empress.

The Island Empress can be found at the palace on Hydra Island, in the Third Sea. Like all guns, Serpent Bow also has two movesets, which are:

Z key, called Poisonous Blast, requires 125 mastery

X key, called Snake Bind, requires 250 mastery

1) Acidum Rifle

The top mention on the list will be a surprise to none, as it is perhaps the most famous gun in the game, Acidum Rifle. It is a Rare category gun that does poison damage over time and is known to do the highest clicking damage.

It can be obtained from the Factory. Players have a 20% chance of getting this as a drop after demolishing the Factory.

Acidum Rifle has a fair amount of damage on the first hit, and then lesser ticks of damage. Acidum Rifle has two moves that are:

Z key, called Spiky Bomb, requires 100 mastery

X key, called Acidic Smoke, requires 200 mastery

It has a large AoE stun move and is widely used in PvP because it can break Ken/Observation.

Guns and their rarities in Roblox Blox Fruits

There are different methods to fight in battles and fighting with guns is one of them. The other three methods are Blox Fruits (also known as Devil Fruits), melee/fighting styles, and swords.

Players can choose any one of them when they are battling and can even switch in the middle of the fight if they want.

Guns are categorized into four different categories namely, Common, Uncommon, Rare, and lastly Legendary. They can be obtained from gun dealers, factory raids, and bosses.

These are like normal guns that are used in every combat game, as they need to be reloaded after bullets are used and need to be aimed at the opponent to defeat them.

The only difference is that the guns vary from one another in name, ability, and shooting speed, as some shoot rapidly, while others don’t. Interestingly, swords and guns are the only two weapons in Blox Fruits and have only two abilities in common.

Additionally, while guns are very powerful weapons in the Roblox Blox Fruits, they do not deal any sort of damage to Rubber (Natural type - Blox Fruit).

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan