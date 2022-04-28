5 best Elemental Blox Fruits in Roblox Blox Fruits

Roblox Blox Fruits is a Roblox game created in 2019 by mygame43, which is highly inspired by the manga series One Piece. It focuses on collecting the fruits that are generated in the game. Players can become master swordsmen or powerful Blox Fruit users as they train to become the strongest player to ever live.

Roblox Blox Fruits is played by millions of people and has more than 4 Billion visits. The adventurous multiplayer game is loved by many and is a popular one on Roblox. It focuses on Blox Fruits, also known as Devil Fruits, which can be obtained by finding them randomly while playing the game. This will spawn every 60 minutes after the server starts and despawns if not picked by Roblox players for 20 minutes.

There are three categories of Blox Fruits: Natural, Elemental, and Beast. This article focuses on the best Elemental Roblox Blox Fruits.

Top 5 Elemental Blox Fruits in Roblox

About Blox Fruits

These are fruits that give special powers to whoever eats them, which are classified into three categories:

· Natural – The common type of Blog Fruits

· Elemental – Has a passive ability that allows users to bypass any damage.

· Beast – Allows the users to use the ability to transform into a beast or an animal

Blox Fruits can be obtained by finding them randomly in the game (usually under the trees). Otherwise, Roblox players can purchase a fruit powder from the Blox Fruit dealer using Robux or Beli (both in-game currency).

Before moving on, here’s a list of all the Blox Fruits in the game:

Quake - rank S - Natural

Venom - rank S - Natural

Dragon - rank S - Beast

Dough - rank S - Natural

Phoenix - rank A - Beast

Kilo - rank A - Natural

Door - rank A - Natural

Love - rank A - Natural

Venom - rank A - Natural

Buddha - rank A - Beast

Dark - rank A - Elemental

Ice - rank A - Elemental

Flame - rank A - Elemental

Rumble - rank A - Elemental

Light - rank A - Elemental

Paw - rank A - Natural

Control - rank A - Natural

Magma - rank B - Elemental

Barrier - rank B - Natural

Rubber - rank B - Natural

Gravity - rank B - Natural

String - rank B - Natural

Sand - rank C - Elemental

Chop - rank C - Natural

Spring - rank D - Natural

Smoke - rank D - Elemental

Spike - rank F - Natural

Bomb - rank F - Natural

There are currently 33 fruits available. Of which 21 of them are Natural, 8 of them are Elemental, and 4 of them are Beast. The rank in Devil Fruits varies from S to F, with S being the highest rank and F being the lowest.

1) Smoke

Smoke is an Elemental type of Blox Fruits that costs 100,000 Beli or 250 Robux. This fruit has a 25% chance of being in stock and a 13% chance of spawning in-game. It is the lowest tier of the Elemental type of Blox Fruits.

Some advantages of Smoke Elemental Blox Fruit are:

· Can fly like most other Elemental-type fruits.

· Low energy usage.

· Cheap

· Very low mastery is required.

Smoke has four moves which are:

· Z key, C+ tier, and requires 1 mastery

· X key, C+ tier, and requires 20 mastery

· C key, B tie, and requires 50 mastery

· F key, E tier, and requires 10 mastery

2) Flame

Flame is another top Elemental Blox Fruit, which costs 250,000 Beli and 550 Robux. It can be awakened and is generally seen as an overall good fruit because it is cheap. Flame is generally seen as a replacement for Light. It is used when players cannot get Light in the Roblox game.

Some benefits of the Blox Fruit:

· Excellent at medium-long range

· Great hitboxes, mainly on Fire Bomb

· Fun to use because of its effects and mechanics for PvP.

· Easy to use

Flame has five moves which are:

· Z key, called Fire Bullets, requires 1 mastery

· X key, called Fire Beam, requires 25 mastery

· C key, called Fire Column, requires 50 mastery

· V key, called Fire Bomb, requires 100 mastery

· F key, called Fire Flight, requires 10 mastery

3) Ice

Ice Blox Fruit is another Roblox Elemental Blox Fruit, which comes third on the list. This costs 350,000 Beli and 750 Robux. It was added in the first update, and the fruit has a 15% chance of being in stock every four hours and a 14% chance of spawning in the game every hour.

Ice has many pros, such as:

· Good stuns as most of its moves freeze the opponents

· Good mobility due to its ice skating

· Multi-target

· Good AoE

· Good for Bounty Hunting

· Great combo potential

Ice also has four moves:

· Z key, called Ice Shards, requires 1 mastery and ranks B+ in damaging

· X key, called Ice Surge, requires 25 mastery and also ranks B+ in damaging

· C key, called Ice Bird, requires 50 mastery and ranks A in damaging

· V key, called Glacial Epoch, requires 100 mastery and also ranks A in damaging

4) Sand

Sand costs 420,000 Beli and 850 Robux. The fruit has a 15% chance of coming on the stock and has some stuns. It is okay to grind if players are at low levels.

Some advantages of Sand are:

· Decent fruit for Sword or Gun

· Good for low levels

· Combo potential

· Good hitboxes

· Pretty fast moves

· High damage when awakened.

Sand has five moves which are:

· Z key, called Desert Sword, requires 1 mastery and ranks B+ in damaging

· X key, called Desert Funeral, requires 40 mastery and ranks B+ in damaging

· C key, called Sand Tornado, requires 80 mastery and ranks A in damaging

· V key, called Heavy Sand, requires 120 mastery and ranks A+ in damaging

· F key, called Sand Flight, requires 15 mastery and ranks E in damaging

5) Dark

Dark, an Elemental-type Blox Fruit, costs 500,000 Beli and 950 Robux. This is used by the raid boss Dark Bread in the game. It has a 15% chance of being in stock and an 8.5% chance of spawning in the game. Dark is considered one of the best fruits due to its long stuns.

Some advantages of Dark are:

· Works well

· Decent Damage

· Easy

· Good for Combos

· Good Grinding

Dark has four moves:

· Z key, called Dark Rocks, requires 1 mastery and is a B+ in tier ranking

· X key, called Black Spiral, requires 40 mastery and is also a B+ in tier ranking

· C key, called Black Hole, requires 80 mastery and is an A in tier ranking

· V key, called Dark Bomb, requires 110 mastery and is also an A in tier ranking

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

