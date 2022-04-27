Players of Destiny 2 can augment their builds in many different ways. This, of course, includes choosing the correct loadout for the activity the player partakes in. However, players can also equip powerful mods to help them in combat by offering them powerful abilities. Elemental Charge is a fantastic mod that is useful in almost any activity. Here's how players can get it.

How to get Elemental Charge Mod in Destiny 2

Elemental Charge fills a niche between two different sets of mods. This mod combines the Elemental Wells mods and the Charged with Light mods. When players who have this mod pick up an elemental well, they will become charged with light. Picking up a basic well matching their subclass element will give them two stacks charged with light.

Where players can get the Elemental Charge Mod in Destiny 2

When this mod first came out in Destiny 2, players could get it inside the H.E.L.M. as a seasonal mod. However, now that the season is over, players will have to rely on good old-fashioned RNG to obtain the Elemental Charge mod. Those looking to nab it can check the vendor ADA-1 inside the Tower, with two random mods available for purchase each day.

How can players use the Elemental Charge Mod?

To generate elemental wells, equip at least one mod that allows doing so. Examples of these mods are Reaping Wellmaker, Elemental Light and Elemental Ordinance. Once the mod is equipped, create the elemental wells, which will then proc the effect of the Elemental Charge mod and enable the player to become charged with light.

How to make Elemental Charge more effective in Destiny 2

There are certain mods that players can use to increase their potency in combat. One of the best Charged with Light mods, Protective Light, reduces the damage players take when their shields break.

This mod requires using a stack of Charged with Light to trigger. If players can have multiple stacks consumed by Protective Light, the duration of the damage resist lasts much longer.

How to increase stacks of Charged With Light in Destiny 2

To truly have the most use out of a build that uses Charged With Light, players will want to increase the maximum stacks they can use. Without any mods to increase stack size, players are capped at two stacks.

Players can use mods such as Stacks on Stacks, Supercharged, and Charged Up to increase their maximum stacks up to five. This will significantly increase their potency in combat.

