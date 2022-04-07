Blox Fruits' codes on Roblox: Free XP boosts and stat resets (April 2022)

Roblox's Blox Fruits keeps players engaged for long periods of time, having them run around locating fruits. These pursuits are difficult ones given the limited resources players have at their disposal, especially those who cannot make in-app purchases. These codes can grant them any number of resources from XP Boosts to even in-game titles.

Read on to find some of the best redeem codes that are currently active that players can redeem to access a sea of free rewards.

How to get free rewards in Roblox Blox Fruits 2022

All codes come with a set expiration date. The listed codes are active at the time of writing, and will continue to be at least until the end of April. Players should actively track this space to see any changes in the status of the listed codes.

Bluxxy : In-game boost

: In-game boost Enyu_is_Pro: 2x experience boost

2x experience boost JCWK: 2x experience boost

2x experience boost Magicbus: 2x experience boost

2x experience boost StarcodeHEO 2x experience boost

2x experience boost Sub2Fer999: 2x experience boost

2x experience boost Fudd10: 1 Beli

1 Beli fudd10_V2: 2 Beli

2 Beli SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1: 30 minutes of 2x experience

30 minutes of 2x experience SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1: Stat reset

Stat reset Sub2NoobMaster123: 15 minutes of 2x experience

15 minutes of 2x experience Sub2UncleKizaru: Stat refund

Stat refund Sub2Daigrock: 15 minutes of 2x experience

15 minutes of 2x experience Axiore: 20 minutes of 2x experience

20 minutes of 2x experience TantaiGaming: 15 minutes of 2x experience

15 minutes of 2x experience StrawHatMaine: 15 minutes of 2x experience

15 minutes of 2x experience Sub2OfficialNoobie: 20 minutes of 2x experience

20 minutes of 2x experience Bignews In-game title ‘BIGNEWS’

In-game title ‘BIGNEWS’ TheGreatAce 20 minutes of 2x experience

Many outlets claim that many codes not listed here are also active. As mentioned earlier, all codes come with an expiration date and the codes that are not listed here have expired, despite them being listed on various websites.

Here are some popular redeem codes that recently ceased to exist for Roblox Blox Fruits:

KittGaming: 20 minutes of 2x experience

20 minutes of 2x experience 1MLIKES_RESET: Stat reset

Stat reset 2BILLION: 20 Minutes of 2x EXP

20 Minutes of 2x EXP 3BVISITS: 30 Minutes of 2x experience

30 Minutes of 2x experience THIRDSEA: Stat Reset

How to redeem codes in Roblox Blox Fruits April 2022

Blox Fruits has simplified the process of redeeming codes, but new players should nonetheless ensure that they follow the given procedure exactly to avoid losing out on free stuff.

Open the main Roblox page and launch the Blox Fruits game.

Pick your preferred side between Marines and Privates.

Look for the Twitter icon on the left of your screen.

Input the code you wish to redeem.

Click 'try.' If the users enter the code correctly, they will see the relevant rewards being reflected in their accounts.

Copy-pasting codes will lead to a higher success rate while redeeming the codes as even the smallest typo will lead to an error.

Blox Fruits is a Roblox game based on the anime and manga series One Piece. The objective of the game is to collect as many Blox Fruits as possible, via random spawns or trading. Players can duel with their fruits and invest in upgrading their various attributes.

