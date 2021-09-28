How to get Observation V2 in Roblox Blox Fruits

Roblox Blox Fruits has players running around, locating fruit to learn specific abilities. One of the most useful abilities in Roblox Blox Fruits is Observation V2, also called “Ken Hakim," made popular by the anime One Piece. The user has a greater chance of avoiding attacks, reveals health and energy, and highlights enemies hiding behind structures.

In a pinch, it’s useful. In a battle, it can turn the tides in your favor. There are a handful of prerequisites players need before they can obtain it. We’ll go over how to obtain Observation V2 first, then tackle the preconditions.

Roblox Blox Fruits: How to get Observation V2

The Hungry Man is in the top pod. (Image via GaminMobilE YT)

The first step to getting Observation V2 in Roblox Blox Fruits is heading over to the Floating Turtle Island. One of the many floating buildings holds a character called the Hungry Man. Talk to him. He will talk about being hungry and needing a “decent meal.” What he won’t do is tell players what he wants, which are apples, bananas, and pineapples.

A single tree on a flat plateu. (Image via GaminMobilE YT)

Without leaving Floating Turtle Island, there’s a tall plateau players can climb. At the top is a single tree. Under the tree is a single apple. If it isn’t there, just wait a few minutes and it will respawn again (about 5 minutes).

Three trees at the top, one banana. (Image via GaminMobilE YT)

Now make your way to the Giant Tree. Off to the right of the Giant Tree, you’ll see an island all by itself. One of the three trees at the top of the island will have a banana underneath.

It's easy to miss if you aren't close enough. (Image via GaminMobilE YT)

Lastly, visit Sea 3’s spawn location. Take the path on the left and head up the ramp. Just before the end of the road it will split into two paths; take the one on the left. There is a building with crates placed outside, with the pineapple laying next to them.

Place all the fruits into a bowl. If you don’t have one, complete the Citizen quest. Give the bowl of fruit to the Hungry Man, along with 5,000,000 Beli, and he’ll teach you the Observation V2 ability.

Roblox Blox Fruits: Prerequisites for Observation V2

In order to obtain Observation V2 in Roblox Blox Fruits, players need to reach specific milestones. One of the quests is even level-gated. Here’s what you need:

Also Read

Be level 1800

Max Observation V1

To get the Citizen quest for the bowl, players need to reach level 1800 first. Furthermore, having the first version of Observation needs to be mastered. The Hungry Man will turn you away if you do not.

Edited by Joey Carr