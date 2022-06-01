Roblox Blox Fruits codes (June 2022): Free Beli, XP, and more

Roblox Blox Fruits has released a few new freebies for its gamers out there to enjoy the game even better. Blox Fruits is a multiplayer Gacha game, developed in 2019 by Gamer Robot Inc. It is one of the most popular games on the platform with billions of gamers playing it regularly.

Blox Fruits allows its users to become the ultimate Swordsman in the game by winning battles against evil monsters, unraveling secrets, and collecting some really powerful fruits that are also known as Devil Fruits.

Players will gain Beli (in-game currency) and XP in the battle, which will help them upgrade their in-game characters. However, players can gain them from the codes as well, which are provided by the developers themselves.

This article covers the new, active, valid, and expired codes for Roblox Blox Fruits (June 2022), and ways to redeem them.

Roblox: Blox Fruits codes to redeem free rewards

New Active Codes

Roblox codes are case-sensitive codes and need to be typed in the exact same manner as provided by the developers of the game. Similarly, Blox Fruits codes are also required to be typed in the same manner as mentioned in the list below.

If case-sensitive codes are entered with any sort of mistake or typo, the code will not function properly. Therefore, in order to make the code work, they should be entered properly to avoid any typos or errors.

Players can make the process easier by simply copying the code from the list provided below and pasting it onto the required text box or location. This will save time and effort for the user.

Roblox Blox Fruits codes are also not meant to last forever, meaning they will be gone from the game sooner or later. Players are recommended to use these active codes before they get expired or invalid.

With that said, here are all the active, working, and valid codes for Roblox Blox Fruits (June 2022):

EXP_5B – Redeem this code to receive 2x XP (NEW)

– Redeem this code to receive 2x XP (NEW) RESET_5B – Redeem this code to reset the stats (NEW)

– Redeem this code to reset the stats (NEW) KittGaming – Redeem this code to receive 2x XP

– Redeem this code to receive 2x XP Enyu_is_Pro – Redeem this code to receive 2x XP

– Redeem this code to receive 2x XP Sub2Fer999 – Redeem this code to receive 2x XP

– Redeem this code to receive 2x XP Bluxxy – Redeem this code to receive 2x XP

– Redeem this code to receive 2x XP JCWK – Redeem this code to receive 2x XP

– Redeem this code to receive 2x XP Magicbus – Redeem this code to receive 2x XP

– Redeem this code to receive 2x XP Starcodeheo – Redeem this code to receive 2x XP

– Redeem this code to receive 2x XP fudd10_v2 – Redeem this code to receive a $2 Beli

– Redeem this code to receive a $2 Beli 3BVISITS – Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes of 2X XP

– Redeem this code to receive 30 minutes of 2X XP UPD16 – Redeem this code to receive 20 minutes of 2x XP (Update 16)

– Redeem this code to receive 20 minutes of 2x XP (Update 16) 1MLIKES_RESET – Redeem this code to receive Stat Points Reset (Update 16)

– Redeem this code to receive Stat Points Reset (Update 16) 2BILLION – Redeem this code to receive 20 minutes of 2x XP (Update 15)

– Redeem this code to receive 20 minutes of 2x XP (Update 15) THIRDSEA – Redeem this code to reset the stats

– Redeem this code to reset the stats UPD15 – Redeem this code to receive 20 minutes of 2x XP

– Redeem this code to receive 20 minutes of 2x XP SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 – Redeem this code to reset the stats

– Redeem this code to reset the stats SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience

– Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience Sub2OfficialNoobie – Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience

– Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience FUDD10 – Redeem this code to receive a $1 Beli

– Redeem this code to receive a $1 Beli BIGNEWS – Redeem this code to receive an In-Game Title

– Redeem this code to receive an In-Game Title THEGREATACE – Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience

– Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience SUB2NOOBMASTER123 – Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience

– Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience SUB2UNCLEKIZARU – Redeem this code to reset the stats

– Redeem this code to reset the stats Sub2Daigrock – Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience

– Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience Axiore – Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience

– Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience TantaiGaming – Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience

– Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience STRAWHATMAINE – Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience

Expired Codes

Roblox Blox Fruits codes are not permanent and will expire anytime from the game, which is why players are always encouraged to use the codes at their earliest to receive exciting rewards.

However, users can always take a look at the expired codes as entering expired or invalid codes will waste one’s time and effort. Additionally, players should be aware that entering an expired code will not affect or delete any progress from the game or the saved game. The code will simply not work.

Here are all the expired and invalid codes for Roblox Blox Fruits:

UPD14 – Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience

– Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience ShutDownFix2 – Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience

– Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience 1BILLION – Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience

– Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience XMASEXP – Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience

– Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience XMASRESET – Redeem this code to reset the stats

– Redeem this code to reset the stats UPDATE11 – Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience

– Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience POINTSRESET – Redeem this code to reset the stats

– Redeem this code to reset the stats UPDATE10 – Redeem this code to reset the stats

– Redeem this code to reset the stats CONTROL – Redeem this code to receive 2x Experience

Ways to redeem a code in Roblox Blox Fruits

Redeeming a code in Roblox Blox Fruit is not a very complex task and one can easily do it by following the simple steps given below.

Here are the steps to redeem a code in Roblox Blox Fruits:

Step 1: Open Roblox on mobile, PC, or any other device

Step 2: Launch Blox Fruits

Step 3: Choose whether to become a Pirate or a Marine

Step 4: After making the decision, search for the blue Twitter bird button on the side of the screen

Step 5: Click on the bird icon and a 'Code Redemption' window will pop-up

Step 6: Enter the desired code from the list given above into the text box

Step 7: Or simply copy the code from above and paste it onto the text box

Step 8: Click on the 'Try' button to claim the rewards

Use these amazing codes to redeem exciting rewards and become the best player in Roblox Blox Fruits by defeating evil monsters and collecting fruits.

