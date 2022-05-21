What is the most expensive item in Roblox Royale High?

Roblox Royale High is one of the best, most popular, and most fun games played on Roblox. Created in 2017 by callmehbob, Roblox Royale High is an exciting game where the players can never be bored of the game as it has lots to offer to its users.

It allows players to teleport across magical lands, customize their characters, explore the in-game world, and do many more exciting activities like earning diamonds (in-game currency) to collect various items in the game.

Diamonds play a crucial role in Royale High as they increase levels, skills, and knowledge. Diamonds are also helpful in purchasing in-game items worth different ranges, from 250 Diamonds to 60,000 Diamonds. The most expensive item in Royale High is the Magical broomstick, and the cheapest is the Lollipop Candy.

Many users often get confused about the most expensive thing in the game. The explanation for this is depicted in the article, along with the various ways to earn Diamonds in Royale High to buy other items in the game.

Roblox: Luxurious item Royale High and ways to earn it

Most expensive accessory in Roblox Royale High

In Royale High, items are mainly accessories used for customizing players' avatars. Accessories can also be customized with different colors, patterns, etc. Accessories can be bought in exchange for Diamonds, completing quests, other currencies, or sometimes through events in the game.

The cheapest accessory in Royale High is the Lollipop Candy, which costs 250 Diamonds, and there are no other items in the game that are cheaper than this (except free items).

Lollipop Candy can be obtained from the shop, and players can buy it at any point in the game as it is permanently available. The most expensive item is the Magical broom which costs 60,000 Diamond. It was available in the Halloween events 2020 and 2021.

This is why it is the most expensive item in the game, as well as quite hard to get as it can only be traded for the rest of the year. However, many gamers might think it's the 2020 Elegant Parasol.

Explanation

Most gamers think the most expensive item in Royale High is the 2020 Elegant Parasol because it costs 60,000 Diamonds. It's not, however. After digging a little deeper, it can clearly be explained that the 2020 Elegant Parasol is not the most expensive item in Royale High.

Here's why: The Magical Broomstick was initially in the shop during the Halloween 2019 event for 50 000 candies. Back in 2018, a Candy Converter converted candies into diamonds in Royale High. In which three diamonds were equal to one candy.

Unfortunately, the converter was removed, but now, if the price of Magical Broomstick is converted, the result will be 150,000 Diamonds.

Not to forget that the Broomstick was also on sale during Halloween events 2020 and 2021, with a price of 100,000 candies, and if converted that, then it'll be 300,000 Diamonds making it the most expensive item in Royale High.

Facts and tricks to use in Roblox Royale High

Royale High is a role-playing game (RPG) released to make it a fan game. The game was inspired by the very popular animated series Winx Club, and the game was released initially with the title Fairies and Mermaids Winx High School.

Later, in November 2017, the game developers renamed it and made it more than just a fan game.

As Royale High is a school-themed multiplayer game, players must attend classes to gain more Diamonds. They can roam around, hang out with friends or other players online and make friends. Players can role-play with them as well as visit the new campus to attend new classes.

As Diamonds play a very effective role in the game, here are some tricks for the readers to apply in the game to get more Diamonds.

First, players have to go to their apartments and use their computers to log in to collect their Diamonds. Secondly, sleep because when the avatar sleeps, they level up, and when they level up, players get more Diamonds.

Collecting Diamonds in Royale High is not a very difficult task. There are several ways of collecting them apart from these, such as spinning the wheel, making a wish near the fountain in Vineyard Park, signing up for a pageant on Sunset Island, etc.

These methods are convenient as well as fun to use. This is a multiplayer game where over ten members can play together connected to a single server.

Royale High is amongst the most played games on Roblox, with more than seven billion players visiting the game and over ten million of them playing it daily.

The game was recently updated. Hence, players can check out the new features updated by the developers. Have fun and make gaming sessions more memorable.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar