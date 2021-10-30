Players want to look their best in Roblox Royale High, and there are hundreds of outfits to create or choose from.

Some combinations look fabulous, though others not so much. Rather than playing a guessing game and potentially wasting precious diamonds along the way, take a look at the top 3 outfits to create in Roblox Royale High.

Here are the top 3 outfits to create in Roblox Royale High.

3) Spring Cherry Blossom Set

For players wanting to add a bit of culture to their Roblox Royale High avatar, take a look at the gorgeous Spring Cherry Blossom set. What’s nice about this outfit is the lack of pretentiousness; it isn’t obnoxious with colors and accents.

The entire set includes:

Cherry Blossom Kimono Bodice:

Cherry Blossom Kimono Sleeves

Cherry Blossom Kimono Skirt

Cherry Blossom Geta Sandals

Cherry Blossom Hairpins

Traditional Hand Fan

Traditional Back Bow

To get this outfit, players will need 102,500 Diamonds altogether to buy it. However, it can only be purchased between April and May. While it’s limited to those months, the Spring Cherry Blossom becomes available for purchase every year.

2) Fluttering Butterfly

Onto something more permanent: the Fluttering Butterfly is an enchanting set that’s brightly colored, wonderfully accessorized, and has incredible effects associated with it.

The entire set includes:

Fluttering Butterfly Bodice

Fluttering Butterfly Skirt

Fluttering Butterfly Heels

Fluttering Butterfly Sleeves

There’s only one downside to this outfit: It costs 71,000 Diamonds. Unlike the other sets on this list, it’s available for purchase all year round. Fluttering Butterfly Sleeves are free and found in the chest at the Beach House.

1.) Gothicutie Set

And last but not least, there’s the Gothicutie Set by Twitter user iiFer_plays. Who thought being spooky was so cute? With the Gothicutie set, black spikes and chains are what the outfit is all about. It is accented with tall thigh-high boots, fishnets, and various ear piercings.

The entire set includes:

Gothicutie Boots

Gothicutie Bodice/Jacket

Gothicutie Skirt

Gothicutie Earrings

There are two downsides to this outfit. It’s a limited edition clothing set linked to the game’s Halloween event. Players have until November 15th, 2021 to purchase the outfit in Roblox Royale High. Furthermore, it’s rather expensive, costing 97,000 Diamonds.

And here it is, the top 3 outfits to create in Roblox Royale High. Being cute is expensive, so players will have to grind away for Diamonds, but it’s worth it.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha