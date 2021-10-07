Every chest location in Roblox Royale High Halloween event

With October in full swing, Roblox Royale High has started its Halloween event. In celebration of Halloween, the developers of Roblox Royal High have placed several chests around town for players to find and open.

Finding and opening all five chests will net candy and a special item only available for the event, so now is the time to get it. Here’s how players can do it.

Roblox Royale High Halloween event chest locations

Chest location one

First chest is sitting against a wall (Image via Roblox)

Starting off with the easiest one, the first chest is near the spawning area as you log into Roblox Royale High. Turn around, and you’ll see the train station. It doesn’t matter which side you enter the train station from, so long as you make a right. The chest is just inside against the wall.

Chest location two

The door opens automatically when nearby (Image via Roblox)

Head back to where players spawn into Roblox Royale High and take a right. Follow the path until you come to the double staircase leading up. At the top of the steps, continue walking straight ahead until you’re almost to the houses.

Take the path to the left until you come across winding steps. Run up the steps, the door will open, and behind it, the second chest is revealed.

Chest location three

Another chest tucked inside a shed (Image via Roblox)

As you leave the house where the second chest was, immediately turn right and follow the path. Just before it ends, there is another right. Make that turn, and the third chest will be inside the shed.

Chest location four

Look for a big, brown door (Image via Roblox)

Return to the spawn point in Roblox Royale High. Turn until the train station is to your back, then turn left and follow the path. Along the left are rows of houses, but only one has a large, brown wooden door.

If you hug the houses as you walk along the path, you’ll be close enough for the door to open. Head inside, and the chest will be there.

Chest location five

The green-colored house is hard to miss (Image via Roblox)

Also Read

Leaving the house where the fourth chest was, take a left and follow the path until you reach the road that leads to more houses. Take that road. You’ll see a green-colored house with a lot of windows in your view.

As you pass the green-colored house, immediately turn right. The last chest is on a stone platform surrounded by candles. With the last chest found, the special item is yours to add to your fashion collection.

Edited by Shaheen Banu