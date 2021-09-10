Roblox Fashion Famous Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Fashion Famous puts players into fashion shows with the goal of getting the most votes from other players to end in first place.

The entire purpose of Roblox Fashion Famous is to build up your collection of clothes and accessories in order to look as fabulous as possible and show it off to the world.

For those just starting Roblox Fashion Famous, or older players who want to add to their already outstanding appearance, there are plenty of promotional codes available for cosmetic items.

Codes for Roblox Fashion Famous (September 2021)

A thumbnail for Fashion Famous. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

DR3SS3D: Redeem this code for the Holiday Dress

Redeem this code for the Holiday Dress LVM3: Redeem this code for the Love Me by Kiouhei Outfit

Redeem this code for the Love Me by Kiouhei Outfit LVRBY: Redeem this code for the Lover Boy by Mockerby Outfit

Redeem this code for the Lover Boy by Mockerby Outfit R1ENY8: Redeem this code for the Festive Deer Outfit

Redeem this code for the Festive Deer Outfit SU1T3D: Redeem this code for the Holiday Suit

Redeem this code for the Holiday Suit W1NT3R1: Redeem this code for the Pink Maid by Kio Outfit

Redeem this code for the Pink Maid by Kio Outfit 4FOXY1: Redeem this code for the Foxy Scarf

Redeem this code for the Foxy Scarf B3ARYW4RM: Redeem this code for the Polar Bear Scarf

Redeem this code for the Polar Bear Scarf BR4NCH35: Redeem this code for the Decorated Branches

Redeem this code for the Decorated Branches ELF3D: Redeem this code for the Jolly Elf Hat

Redeem this code for the Jolly Elf Hat GOGGL3S: Redeem this code for the Santa Goggles

Redeem this code for the Santa Goggles H4TAG11: Redeem this code for the Knit Animal Hood

Redeem this code for the Knit Animal Hood M1NTYFR3SH: Redeem this code for the Peppermint Top Hat

Redeem this code for the Peppermint Top Hat ORN4T3M: Redeem this code for the Ornament Bobbers

Redeem this code for the Ornament Bobbers SN1WM4N: Redeem this code for the Wintery Hat

Redeem this code for the Wintery Hat XM4SH41R: Redeem this code for the Xmas Tree Hair

Redeem this code for the Xmas Tree Hair 2G1NG3R2: Redeem this code for the Gingerbread Man Top

Redeem this code for the Gingerbread Man Top 1G1NG3R1: Redeem this code for the Gingerbread Man Pants

Redeem this code for the Gingerbread Man Pants H4RT: Redeem this code for Heart the Eyes

Redeem this code for Heart the Eyes M3RMA1D: Redeem this code for the Bubbly Mermaid

Redeem this code for the Bubbly Mermaid P4ND4: Redeem this code for Panda the Face

Expired Codes

Roblox Fashion Famous has no expired codes as of September 2021. Every code made for the game is currently active and listed above, providing a variety of outfits, scarves, hats, and more.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Fashion Famous

The code redemption window in Fashion Famous. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Redeeming codes in Roblox Fashion Famous is really simply. Load into the game and look for the Twitter icon in the bottom right corner. Click that to open a new window with a text box.

Also Read

In that text box, copy and paste the code you would like to redeem. Once the code is placed, press the arrow button to the side to receive your Roblox Fashion Famous reward.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod