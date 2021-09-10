Roblox Fashion Famous Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Fashion Famous puts players into fashion shows with the goal of getting the most votes from other players to end in first place.
The entire purpose of Roblox Fashion Famous is to build up your collection of clothes and accessories in order to look as fabulous as possible and show it off to the world.
For those just starting Roblox Fashion Famous, or older players who want to add to their already outstanding appearance, there are plenty of promotional codes available for cosmetic items.
Codes for Roblox Fashion Famous (September 2021)
Active Codes
- DR3SS3D: Redeem this code for the Holiday Dress
- LVM3: Redeem this code for the Love Me by Kiouhei Outfit
- LVRBY: Redeem this code for the Lover Boy by Mockerby Outfit
- R1ENY8: Redeem this code for the Festive Deer Outfit
- SU1T3D: Redeem this code for the Holiday Suit
- W1NT3R1: Redeem this code for the Pink Maid by Kio Outfit
- 4FOXY1: Redeem this code for the Foxy Scarf
- B3ARYW4RM: Redeem this code for the Polar Bear Scarf
- BR4NCH35: Redeem this code for the Decorated Branches
- ELF3D: Redeem this code for the Jolly Elf Hat
- GOGGL3S: Redeem this code for the Santa Goggles
- H4TAG11: Redeem this code for the Knit Animal Hood
- M1NTYFR3SH: Redeem this code for the Peppermint Top Hat
- ORN4T3M: Redeem this code for the Ornament Bobbers
- SN1WM4N: Redeem this code for the Wintery Hat
- XM4SH41R: Redeem this code for the Xmas Tree Hair
- 2G1NG3R2: Redeem this code for the Gingerbread Man Top
- 1G1NG3R1: Redeem this code for the Gingerbread Man Pants
- H4RT: Redeem this code for Heart the Eyes
- M3RMA1D: Redeem this code for the Bubbly Mermaid
- P4ND4: Redeem this code for Panda the Face
Expired Codes
Roblox Fashion Famous has no expired codes as of September 2021. Every code made for the game is currently active and listed above, providing a variety of outfits, scarves, hats, and more.
How to redeem codes in Roblox Fashion Famous
Redeeming codes in Roblox Fashion Famous is really simply. Load into the game and look for the Twitter icon in the bottom right corner. Click that to open a new window with a text box.
In that text box, copy and paste the code you would like to redeem. Once the code is placed, press the arrow button to the side to receive your Roblox Fashion Famous reward.