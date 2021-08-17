Roblox Royale High Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Royale High is a roleplaying game with a school theme. Players can hang out and dress up to become popular. Chatting with others, roleplaying, and completing activities throughout your character's school life are the main objectives in Roblox Royale High. Purchasing items with Diamonds and dressing your character up is key.

Like many Roblox games, Royale High does include the option to input codes. These codes just work a bit differently than the ones players would redeem in a variety of other games.

Codes for Roblox Royale High (August 2021)

Image via Roblox Corporation (Royale High Apartment Complex Overview)

Roblox Royale High does not have promo codes the way other games on the platform do. There aren't a bunch of codes that give free Diamonds, cosmetics, pets or even level boosts.

There is always a chance that promo codes could be added to Roblox Royale High in the future. But, at this point, that possibility seems highly unlikely. Instead, door codes and music codes are what this game offers.

The following door code gives Roblox Royale High players a free spin for the month of August. It may expire at any time. As it is the only code currently for this game, who knows when that could be.

area51: Redeem this as the August Door Code

This code may give players a ton of the resources they are looking for. Just load the game, look for the Codes button on the side of your screen, and click on it. This opens a new window where you can input the code and redeem it.

Image via Roblox Corporation (Roblox Royale High Royella Home Music Player)

Music codes work a bit differently. These are ten digit numerical codes that can be input into a music playing device in Roblox Royale high. Teleport to your apartment in the game and interact with the speaker on your desk.

This is where you will input the Music ID code. It will save these as songs you can play permanently, as well. You won't have to type in the Music ID code every time you want to hear the song, only one time.

Here are a few popular songs you can try:

I Like It by Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin : 2157670250

: 2157670250 Havana by Camila Cabello : 1341533521

: 1341533521 Lucid Dreams (Forget Me) by Juice WRLD : 2177911889

: 2177911889 Congratulations by Post Malone: 1734402340

Edited by Gautham Balaji