Players can make their in-game avatars look incredibly fashionable and fabulous within Roblox Royale High. There are so many outfits to pick and choose from, but what you initially see is not the whole picture. That begs the question: can you buy clothes in Roblox Royale High?

Short answer: yes, you can. However, it does not stop at an in-game clothing store. Roblox Royale High has more than one option for buying clothes.

Roblox Royale High: Buy clothes in multiple ways

There is more than one way to buy clothing in Roblox Royale High. Some can be worn outside of Roblox Royale High on your very own Roblox avatar. Depending on what you are looking for, here are your options.

Buying clothing with in-game currency

Roblox Royale High follows a similar trend with Roblox games: using in-game currency. Some use coins, others utilize Bucks, but Royale High uses Diamonds.

These can be found scattered around different in-game hubs. There are even secret areas for big payouts, so it is worth finding to save towards an outfit.

Once you have accumulated a healthy sum of Diamonds, it is time to spend them, right? When you open the customization menu, the outfits and various items are not the only accessories to pick from.

Players can expand their collection at several clothing stores, like Moonlight Square and Designer Boutique.

Both Moonlight Square and Designer Boutique are located in the Earth realm. However, the former is found by taking the train at the train station.

Buying clothing with Robux

Several clothing items and accessories found in-game can also be bought to wear on your Roblox avatar outside of Roblox Royale High. This can be found by going to the Roblox Catalog and searching “Kateka22”, who just so happens to be one of the developers for Roblox Royale High.

Kateka22 has handpicked several articles of clothing for players to purchase with Robux. Once bought, they can dress their avatar in Royale High-related clothing and show it off in other Roblox games.

