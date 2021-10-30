Will the Parasol come back in Roblox Royale High?

Elegant Parasols from 2019 and 2020 were a hit with Roblox Royale High, and many players speculated on its return in 2021. After all, both were released for February’s Valentine's Event. However, February has come and gone and the Elegant Parasol is nowhere to be found.

What is the Elegant Parasol in Roblox Royale High? Why is it so rare? Is it coming back? And can you still get it? Let’s answer all of your burning questions.

Roblox Royale High: What is Elegant Parasol and will it come back?

It is a tricky question to answer. It was released consecutively for two years in a row. Unfortunately, it was nowhere to be found during the Valentine's Day event in 2021. Players even tried to scam one another for a chance at the Elegant Parasol.

That said, developers have expressed the idea of merging the previously released Elegant Parasols into one, perhaps for future releases.

It should be noted that Roblox Royale High tends to release limited edition items during the same event every year, so cross your fingers for next year’s Valentine’s Day event.

What is the Parasol?

Known by players and its official name, the Elegant Parasol, it is a very fashionable umbrella. Its covering comes down relatively low, with two frills, a star at the tip, and a heart on the handle, and it is all pink.

The original Elegant Parasol was released in 2019, but saw a second release in 2020 for the Valentine's Day event. Players were able to pick it up from the shop for 52,000 and 60,000 Diamonds, respectively. Since it was a time-limited event and they were so expensive, players coveted them.

Can you still get the Elegant Parasol?

The answer is yes. You can still get the Elegant Parasol—just not in the way you would imagine. Since it is no longer available for purchase in the Roblox Royale High store, players should be willing to trade their Elegant Parasol.

