5 Best Roblox Piggy Characters

Roblox Piggy is a game that has gained immense popularity on the Roblox platform. Players from all over the world have become a part of this survival horror experience, where the objective is to escape from various maps while avoiding Piggy, the game's primary antagonist. With each map, players have to overcome new challenges, puzzles, and traps to succeed. Additionally, players have a choice of various characters, each with unique abilities and strengths.

This article aims to explore the top five best Roblox Piggy characters based on their abilities and usefulness in gameplay. Whether a player is new to the game or an experienced player, this guide will help them select the best character to aid their escape from Piggy's grasp.

Top 5 Roblox Piggy Characters to Help You Survive the Game

1) Zizzy

Zizzy is a female pig character who is a great choice for players who want to be both fast and strong. She can jump higher and run faster than other characters, making her an excellent option for escaping from Piggy or chasing after players.

Additionally, Zizzy is the only character in the game that can push objects, making it easier to navigate through maps and solve puzzles.

2) Pony

Pony is a male pony character in Piggy who has the ability to teleport short distances, making him a valuable asset for players who need to quickly move from one location to another.

This character can crouch down to become invisible, making it harder for Piggy to spot him. This ability also allows him to hide from others, making him a useful character in the game.

3) Mimi

Mimi is a female rabbit character in Piggy who is great for players who prefer stealth gameplay. She can crawl through vents, making it easier to navigate through maps undetected.

The character can also throw items, allowing her to distract Piggy and other players while making her escape. This ability makes her a great character for players who prefer to avoid confrontations with Piggy.

4) Giraffy

Giraffy is a male giraffe character in Piggy who has a unique ability to see further than other characters, making him great for scouting out areas and locating items. It can jump higher than most other characters, making it easier to reach higher places. This ability is useful for players who need to explore the map thoroughly and find hidden items to aid their escape.

5) Doggy

It is a male dog character in Roblox Piggy who is great for players who want a well-rounded character. He has good speed, jump height, and strength, making him a reliable character in any situation.

Additionally, Doggy can bark to distract Piggy and other players, making it easier for him to escape. This ability is useful for players who need to distract Piggy and other players to make their escape.

In conclusion, selecting the right character is crucial to succeeding in Roblox Piggy. With the game's unique maps, challenges, and puzzles, each character brings something different to the table.

Players must consider their preferred playstyle and strategy when selecting a character. Whether it's speed, strength, stealth, or scouting, there is a character suitable for everyone.

Poll : 0 votes