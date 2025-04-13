What is Calico Desert in Stardew Valley?

Many new players may be unaware that Stardew Valley allows them to explore locations outside Pelican Town. These areas are acquired as you progress through the game. Calico Desert, which is located northwest of Pelican Town, is one such site. This location is distinct from the rest of the valley because the desert has a timeless quality, and the weather here is always sunny.

Ad

The other areas in Stardew Valley go through spring, summer, fall, and winter. However, Calico Desert has a stable climate, which allows for regular foraging and exploring opportunities all year round.

Requirements to unlock Calico Desert in Stardew Valley

You will have to complete a bundle (Image via ConcernedApe // Sportskeeda Gaming)

The Calico Desert area cannot be accessed at the beginning of the game. You must first repair the Bus at the Bus Stop. This can be achieved in one of two ways: you can either complete the Vault bundles at the Community Center or purchase the Bus Repair project through the Joja Community Development Form for 40,000g.

Ad

Trending

Completing the Vault requires a total of 42,500g spread across four individual bundles. Once this is done, the Bus service resumes, allowing you to travel to Calico Desert.

How to get to Calico Desert in Stardew Valley

You can also visit the Skull Cavern once here (Image via ConcernedApe // Sportskeeda Gaming)

Once the Bus is operational, you can board it at the Bus Stop and visit Calico Desert. Pam, a resident of Pelican Town, will be the driver during business hours. Additionally, advanced players may use a Warp Totem: Desert or construct a Desert Obelisk on their farm for instant access.

Ad

Regardless of the method used, you will arrive at the warp statue located near the Desert Trader’s tent.

What to do in Calico Desert in Stardew Valley

This is one of the best locations in the game (Image via ConcernedApe // Sportskeeda Gaming)

Calico Desert features several engaging activities and destinations. One of the region's main attractions is Skull Cavern, a dangerous yet rewarding dungeon accessible with the Skull Key. You will have to complete the Mines to unlock this area. Inside, you can mine rare materials and challenge yourself with deeper levels and stronger enemies.

Ad

The Oasis, a shop run by Sandy, sells seeds that can't be bought elsewhere and serves as the entrance to Mr. Qi’s Casino. The latter is unlocked after completing the “Mysterious Qi” questline. Meanwhile, the Desert Trader offers valuable items in exchange for tradable goods rather than Gold. In the northeast corner, the Three Pillars hide a secret connected to late-game content.

While in the desert, you can also forage for items like Coconuts and Cactus Fruits, fish for rare species such as Sandfish and Scorpion Carp, and dig for artifacts that include Golden Relics and Palm Fossils.

Ad

What to know before entering the Calico Desert in Stardew Valley

Complete the Mines to get the Skull key (Image via ConcernedApe // Sportskeeda Gaming)

While the desert may seem tranquil, it is home to some formidable challenges. Skull Cavern, in particular, demands preparation — you should bring food and strong weapons and ensure you have inventory space. The desert does not offer the amenities of Pelican Town, so plan before making the trip.

Artifact spots and foraging opportunities in the desert are consistent year-round, making the region a reliable source for certain materials. Furthermore, the Desert Festival, held from Spring 15th to the 17th, offers a change of pace with special events and interactions for you to enjoy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yashvasin Raj S Yashvasin is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Minecraft. After two years of digital marketing, he decided to dedicate himself to covering the industry he has grown to love ever since his first session of Mario Bros on the venerable Nintendo Entertainment System. Along the way, he has also authored a novel — "The Legend of Garvern".



He includes Wolfe Glick's analysis of competitive Pokémon gameplay as a source of inspiration for his own coverage, where he aims to maintain high standards in accuracy and ethics.



In his spare time, he enjoys watching anime and writing scripts and stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.