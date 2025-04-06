Stardew Valley: How to reach the end of the Mines

Stardew Valley may look like a cozy farming sim, but don't let that fool you. One of its most underrated mechanics is combat, and nowhere does it shine brighter than in the Mines. Tucked away in the Mountains, northeast of the Carpenter’s Shop and just west of the Adventurer’s Guild, the Mines opened up on the 5th day of Spring, Year 1.

You will receive a mysterious letter, and then the rock debris blocking the entrance of the Mines will be cleared. From there, it’s you, with a Rusty Sword, facing 120 increasingly deadly floors to conquer in Stardew Valley.

Guide to clearing the Mines in Stardew Valley

It is not very difficult to reach floor 120 in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Your journey begins humbly. The Rusty Sword is your first weapon, but at Floor 20, things get better when you obtain the Steel Smallsword. If you’re feeling proactive, aim for the Insect Head, a much stronger sword obtained by killing 80 cave insects. After unlocking it, you can even buy another from Marlon for 10,000g. It’s fast, fierce, and will easily carry you to Floor 90.

Now, if luck is on your side, you might fish up a Neptune’s Glaive. It’s a rare find, but it hits like a truck and serves as a solid backup if the bug hunt isn’t your thing. At Floor 90, you get the Obsidian Edge, a powerhouse weapon with an impressive damage output and critical hit bonuses. From here on, the rest of the mines become more manageable.

Galaxy Swords are really powerful weapons in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe || Sportskeeda Gaming)

You can also upgrade to one of the best weapons, the Galaxy Sword. To obtain it, you’ll need access to the Calico Desert and a Prismatic Shard. Bring that shard to the Three Pillars, and you're good to go.

Of course, combat isn’t the only challenge in the Mines. Each floor is a mini-puzzle, filled with rocks, monsters, and dirt patches. You’ll need to find a ladder to descend, either by smashing rocks or slaying enemies. Defeating enemies doesn’t cost energy, so sometimes it’s worth swinging your sword instead of your pickaxe. Infested floors require you to clear all enemies before the ladder appears, and occasionally, a buggy ladder might drop early. Enjoy the glitchy gift.

The Mines are filled with resources: ores, geodes, artifacts, and the ever-handy Cave Carrots. Bring plenty of food, and some bombs for quick clearing. Also, always watch the clock and your health bar. Passing out from exhaustion or staying out past 2:00 am can result in you losing up to 1,000g.

Items lost can sometimes be recovered through Marlon at the Adventurer’s Guild, but only one item or stack at a time, and not always the one you’d hope for. So, it's best to avoid fainting at all costs. Finally, unlock the Minecart by completing the Boiler Room Bundles or going the JojaMart route. It makes return trips way less of a grind.

