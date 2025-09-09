What can we expect from The Finals Season 8?

The Finals Season 8 is right around the corner, and players are undoubtedly excited for what's coming with the latest update. The developers are yet to reveal all the changes and additions that will be coming with the new season. Knowing Embark Studios, they definitely have a lot in store for the community.In this article, we will explore the different changes and additions players can expect from The Finals Season 8. Read below to know more.All expected changes coming in The Finals Season 8Here's a look at all the potential changes coming in the latest season of The Finals:Improved anti-cheatThe Finals have been plagued by a lot of cheaters lately. The anti-cheat for the title has been lackluster since the game's inception, and as such, we have seen quite an influx of cheaters into the title. While players definitely want to see an improved anti-cheat in action, the community, first and foremost, wants the developers to acknowledge the problem and, accordingly, implement a fix to stop the cheating issue in the game.We are expecting to see some changes to the anti-cheat module implemented for The Finals. Taking such a step will help improve the competitive integrity of the game. Read more: What is Clubs in The Finals and how does it work?Weapon and gadget additions and changesWith the debut of The Finals Season 8, we are expecting to see some major weapon and gadget balance updates. Eventually, throughout the course of a season, it does feel pretty stale to use and fight against players using the same weapons across different character classes. A change in gun and gadget balancing would allow players to have a wider variety of weapons to choose from, and also allow them to express their creative gameplay using non-meta, yet useful gadgets in the game. Of course, alongside these changes, we do speculate that Embark Studios will introduce new weapons for the different classes in the game. That by itself should shake up the ongoing meta in-game.Check out: How does Gifting work in The Finals?Addressing the smurfing problemBeing a free-to-play game, The Finals suffers from a severe smurfing problem. It is one of the key reasons why newer players oftentimes stop playing the title despite finding it enjoyable. Smurfing is one of the key deterrents in all free-to-play games, and we expect Embark Studios to introduce some measure to at least reduce, if not stop, smurfing altogether. Also read: The Finals &quot;TFLA0002&quot; error: Possible fixes, reasons, and moreThat's everything that you need to know about what you can expect from The Finals Season 8. For more related news and guides, check out Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section.