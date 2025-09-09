What can we expect from The Finals Season 8?

By Jay Sarma
Published Sep 09, 2025 03:48 GMT
The Finals Season 8
The Finals official cover art (Image via Embark Studios)

The Finals Season 8 is right around the corner, and players are undoubtedly excited for what's coming with the latest update. The developers are yet to reveal all the changes and additions that will be coming with the new season. Knowing Embark Studios, they definitely have a lot in store for the community.

Ad

In this article, we will explore the different changes and additions players can expect from The Finals Season 8. Read below to know more.

All expected changes coming in The Finals Season 8

Here's a look at all the potential changes coming in the latest season of The Finals:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Improved anti-cheat

The Finals have been plagued by a lot of cheaters lately. The anti-cheat for the title has been lackluster since the game's inception, and as such, we have seen quite an influx of cheaters into the title. While players definitely want to see an improved anti-cheat in action, the community, first and foremost, wants the developers to acknowledge the problem and, accordingly, implement a fix to stop the cheating issue in the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

We are expecting to see some changes to the anti-cheat module implemented for The Finals. Taking such a step will help improve the competitive integrity of the game.

Ad

Read more: What is Clubs in The Finals and how does it work?

Weapon and gadget additions and changes

With the debut of The Finals Season 8, we are expecting to see some major weapon and gadget balance updates. Eventually, throughout the course of a season, it does feel pretty stale to use and fight against players using the same weapons across different character classes.

A change in gun and gadget balancing would allow players to have a wider variety of weapons to choose from, and also allow them to express their creative gameplay using non-meta, yet useful gadgets in the game.

Ad

Of course, alongside these changes, we do speculate that Embark Studios will introduce new weapons for the different classes in the game. That by itself should shake up the ongoing meta in-game.

Check out: How does Gifting work in The Finals?

Addressing the smurfing problem

Being a free-to-play game, The Finals suffers from a severe smurfing problem. It is one of the key reasons why newer players oftentimes stop playing the title despite finding it enjoyable. Smurfing is one of the key deterrents in all free-to-play games, and we expect Embark Studios to introduce some measure to at least reduce, if not stop, smurfing altogether.

Ad

Also read: The Finals "TFLA0002" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

That's everything that you need to know about what you can expect from The Finals Season 8. For more related news and guides, check out Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section.

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications