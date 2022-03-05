What can fans look forward to on Clash Royale's 6th birthday?

Clash Royale players can look forward to another thrilling year as the game approaches its sixth birthday anniversary. It has had an incredibly successful six years, and the makers have acknowledged the role users have had in the game's success by announcing that free rewards and special offers will be distributed.

Clash Royale 6th birthday anniversary

Following in the footsteps of the previous SuperCell-owned game Clash of Clans, Clash Royale was released on March 2, 2016. While both are real-time strategy games, the gameplay in each differs significantly, as gamers discovered when the latter was first launched six years ago.

Recently, Supercell announced that they would be giving away free rewards to gamers in honor of Clash Royale's sixth birthday. The first of these prizes is a free in-game birthday emote that players can claim immediately.

Larger incentives are expected to follow, though the developers have remained tight-lipped about any additional information for the time being.

It’s been six years since the Clash Royale global launch! Thanks to all of you for playing since all this time



It's our BIRTHDAY! 🥳It's been six years since the Clash Royale global launch! Thanks to all of you for playing since all this time 🎉Start the celebration with a FREE Emote in-game now, and maybe more soon... 👀

The tweet clearly mentions that users will receive more free in-game rewards, including some magic items, chests, and additional resources like Gems and Gold.

6th birthday shop offers

The birthday royale special offers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Other than free in-game rewards, gamers also have a chance to buy some amazing birthday shop items at high discounts. Some of the most popular offers are:

1) Birthday Royale Emote Pack: It contains the Royal Wild Chest and a Legendary emote, which can be purchased using 1000 Gems.

2) Birthday Royale special offers: There are various cheap bargains available as shop offers, including 250000 Gold and 606 Wild Cards for a low price of 2699. Other shop specials include 85000 Gold and 2000 Common Wild Cards for 549, and 1 Magic Token and 5 Chest Keys for 89, respectively.

Finally, users can expect a lot of new in-game free rewards, as mentioned by the developer in the tweet. Also, if fans want to upgrade themselves faster in-game, they can use the cheap bargain shop offers to help earn additional resources and magic items.

