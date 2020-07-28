The developers of Free Fire have left no stone unturned to provide the players with the best of in-game modes. There are two primary game modes in Free Fire – Battle Royale and Clash Squad.

While the battle royale mode is based on the standard survive-to-win formula, Clash Squad mode is a different experience altogether.

In this article, we talk about the Clash Squad mode, which the players can play along with their friends.

What is the Clash Squad in Free Fire?

The game modes in Garena Free Fire

The Clash Squad mode is a 4v4, round-based game mode. In this mode, the players are divided into two teams: Warbringers and Howlers. There are a total of 7 rounds, and the team that wins four rounds emerges victorious and gets the Booyah!

This mode follows a separate rank system and the players can climb up the tiers to win several rewards.

Before a round commences, there is a buying phase where the players can purchase guns, armour and more. This phase requires some planning as the players should buy items after coordinating with their teammates.

Clash Squad features two maps - Kalahari and Bermuda (smaller parts of the map). The players are recommended to first practice in non-ranked matches, to get some hang of it.

How to play the Clash Squad mode in Garena Free Fire?

To play the mode in Free Fire, follow the given steps:

Step 1: Start the game; there will be an option in the top-right corner to change the game mode; click on it.

Start the game; there will be an option in the top-right corner to change the game mode; click on it. Step 2: Select Clash Squad mode

Select Clash Squad mode Step 3: When the players are ready, click on the Start button to begin the match.

