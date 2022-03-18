What are Coins of Courage in Lost Ark?

There are several different forms of currency in Lost Ark, and one of those is known as Coins of Courage.

Coins of Courage are earned through the competitive player versus player (PvP) mode in the MMORPG. There is no other way to earn Coins of Courage in Lost Ark. They are an exclusive PvP reward.

PvP is set to be a massive focus of the multiplayer game. There will be a competitive season with ranks, awards at the end, and a special vendor that Coins of Courage can be spent at.

Coins of Courage are earned through PvP in Lost Ark

Proving Grounds is the PvP arena where players find matches. This is unlocked around level 26. There is no set-in-stone level because players must complete the Rebuilding Luterra questline to access the location.

PvP areas in the overworld that allow players to fight each other don't count when it comes to Coins of Courage. They can't be earned that way, but only through the approved PvP matchmaking system.

How to earn Coins of Courage

Players can access PvP via bulletin boards (Image via Smilegate)

There are three different PvP modes in Lost Ark. Players can participate in Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, and Team Elimination. Winning in any of these modes will award Coins of Courage.

In addition, there is a weekly bonus that is given depending on a player's PvP rank. That will be added after the completion of games and will start being provided once the limit is reached.

In-game bulletin boards and the minimap itself allow players to queue for PvP battles. Bulletin boards can be found in many cities within the world of Arkesia.

How to use Coins of Courage

A look at Coins of Courage in a player's inventory (Image via Smilegate)

Coins of Courage cannot be used just yet but will be spendable soon. Once the competitive season begins later in the month, a PvP vendor will become available with various wares to purchase.

From cheap cosmetics to extremely rare and powerful gear, Coins of Courage will be used to buy items from the PvP vendor. Save them for now to be able to buy the best items when the vendor opens up shop.

Edited by Shaheen Banu