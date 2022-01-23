What is Crackling ArDrags attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is a multiplayer online game in which players attack their opponents' bases with a range of attacking strategies. Players have the option of devising their own offensive strategies or relying on the tactics of more experienced esport players like DrVaWiPe, GoHo, and others.

Crackling ArDrags is a well-known attack tactic in Clash of Clans, and it's a highly effective loot and trophy pushing attack strategy for TH 7 and 8. The army should be changed according to the league and Town Hall, but the fundamental army troops should remain the same.

Using Crackling ArDrags attack strategy in Clash of Clans

The Dragon troop in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Crackling ArDrags is a Town Hall 8 loot and trophy push attack strategy that is incredibly reliable and effective in multiplayer fights. Dragons, Archers, and Lightning spells are all used in this strategy, which can guarantee at least two stars if performed appropriately.

If you have high-level TH 8 dragons and want to push for trophies, use this effective attacking strategy.

The army composition of TH 8 ArDrag attack strategy is:

9 Dragons

20 Archers

6 Lightning spells

1 Rage spell

Dragon (Clan castle)

Barbarian King

This army composition should be changed by players according to Air Defenses and Clan Castle location.

ArDrags Execution Strategy

Provided below are the steps to execute this strategy:

Step 1: Cast lightning spells against air defenses or air sweepers in the area. If everything is in its proper position, there should only be one of each left.

Cast lightning spells against air defenses or air sweepers in the area. If everything is in its proper position, there should only be one of each left. Step 2: Deploy 3 Dragons on the backside of the base and drop six more Dragons on the other side of the final Air Defense.

Deploy 3 Dragons on the backside of the base and drop six more Dragons on the other side of the final Air Defense. Step 3: To help the dragons, cast a Rage Spell on them. And use Archers to clear a few outside buildings like collectors and barracks.

To help the dragons, cast a Rage Spell on them. And use Archers to clear a few outside buildings like collectors and barracks. Step 4: Use the Barbarian King to attack defenses like Archer Tower, allowing Dragons to attack the remaining base.

Use the Barbarian King to attack defenses like Archer Tower, allowing Dragons to attack the remaining base. Step 5: Practice this attacking strategy regularly and TH 8 players can easily loot bases in multiplayer battles.

Use Rage spells on the Dragons to deal with defensive Clan castle troops. The army composition can be changed depending on the league and the opponent's bases. To master this attack, practice it several times.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul