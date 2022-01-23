×
Create
Notifications

What is Crackling ArDrags attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Crackling ArDrag attack strategy in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)
Crackling ArDrag attack strategy in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)
Ishaan Mahajan
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 23, 2022 07:49 AM IST
Feature

Clash of Clans is a multiplayer online game in which players attack their opponents' bases with a range of attacking strategies. Players have the option of devising their own offensive strategies or relying on the tactics of more experienced esport players like DrVaWiPe, GoHo, and others.

Crackling ArDrags is a well-known attack tactic in Clash of Clans, and it's a highly effective loot and trophy pushing attack strategy for TH 7 and 8. The army should be changed according to the league and Town Hall, but the fundamental army troops should remain the same.

Using Crackling ArDrags attack strategy in Clash of Clans

The Dragon troop in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)
The Dragon troop in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Crackling ArDrags is a Town Hall 8 loot and trophy push attack strategy that is incredibly reliable and effective in multiplayer fights. Dragons, Archers, and Lightning spells are all used in this strategy, which can guarantee at least two stars if performed appropriately.

If you have high-level TH 8 dragons and want to push for trophies, use this effective attacking strategy.

Dragon Attacks and Base Building | Mission TH8 EP 02 | Clash of Clans - COC by Sumit 007 - clashchamps.com/2019/07/27/dra… - youtu.be/mEe6OMXi-uA@SumitmMallabade @clashofclans #clashofclans #clashon https://t.co/esH1hoGcXp

The army composition of TH 8 ArDrag attack strategy is:

  • 9 Dragons
  • 20 Archers
  • 6 Lightning spells
  • 1 Rage spell
  • Dragon (Clan castle)
  • Barbarian King

This army composition should be changed by players according to Air Defenses and Clan Castle location.

ArDrags Execution Strategy

Provided below are the steps to execute this strategy:

  • Step 1: Cast lightning spells against air defenses or air sweepers in the area. If everything is in its proper position, there should only be one of each left.
  • Step 2: Deploy 3 Dragons on the backside of the base and drop six more Dragons on the other side of the final Air Defense.
  • Step 3: To help the dragons, cast a Rage Spell on them. And use Archers to clear a few outside buildings like collectors and barracks.
  • Step 4: Use the Barbarian King to attack defenses like Archer Tower, allowing Dragons to attack the remaining base.
  • Step 5: Practice this attacking strategy regularly and TH 8 players can easily loot bases in multiplayer battles.
clash of clans best attack strategy on Th8 #Dragon attack youtu.be/1DDPR3_qqHc via @YouTube

Use Rage spells on the Dragons to deal with defensive Clan castle troops. The army composition can be changed depending on the league and the opponent's bases. To master this attack, practice it several times.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी