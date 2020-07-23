What is Desert Eagle in PUBG Mobile?

A large variety of guns can be utilised in the PUBG Mobile battlegrounds in order to earn a chicken dinner. However, when players' ammo runs out in the final stages of the game or when they don't have enough time to reload against an enemy, they often turn to pistols for help.

Many players prefer to use the Desert Eagle as a secondary weapon due to the severe damage that it can inflict. However, it only has a magazine size of 7 and uses the .45 ACP ammunition.

What is the Desert Eagle in PUBG Mobile?

Desert Eagle in PUBG Mobile loadout

The high damage of the Desert Eagle makes it an excellent choice for a secondary weapon in PUBG Mobile. The gun deals a significant amount of damage to opponents when hit on the head. It can even take down an enemy with a Level 3 helmet with only two headshots.

Stats of the Desert Eagle in PUBG Mobile

Below are the stats of the Desert Eagle in PUBG Mobile:

Damage: 62

Rate of Fire: 31

Range: 31

Capacity: 7

Stability: 42

The above stats are according to the loadout option present in the game. Some individuals claim that these stats are incorrect as the numbers vary in different sources. However, these are the only in-game stats which are available.

Since the loot is scattered randomly across the map, there is no specific location to find the Desert Eagle. Players usually find it in locations which are known for good loot.

