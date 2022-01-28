What are the differences between each edition of Horizon Forbidden West?

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be released, and like most games these days, there are a few different editions that players can choose from when they purchase the title. Each will come with a set of bonuses or rewards corresponding to its price.

Typically, players won't need to worry about an edition selling out unless a Collector's Edition has physical additions that tend to have a limited production run. Most pre-orders will come with some kind of bonus (players can expect the Nora Legacy outfit and spear) to incentivize early purchases.

Analyzing each edition of Horizon Forbidden West

In total, there are three different versions of Horizon Forbidden West that players can purchase before the game drops on February 18, 2022. Regardless of the edition, two things are consistent: the pre-order bonus, and the PS5 upgrade (if players get the PS4 version).

In this article, we will explain the differences between the three editions.

1) Standard Edition - PS5 $69.99, PS4 $59.99

This is the standard edition of the game that players can buy for the baseline price, and as such, will include the base game only.

Players who simply want to enjoy the game and don't care about additional outfits or having the digital soundtrack will undoubtedly go for this version. They can always purchase the additional content for a slightly higher price later on if they wish.

2) Special Edition - PS5 $79.99, PS4 $69.99

Additional content is part of the special edition. (Image via Sony)

Players who don't mind spending an extra $10 can go for the Special Edition of Horizon Forbidden West. There are only a few additional items included in this set.

Players will get a steelbook case, a mini art book, Nora's legacy outfit, and the game's digital soundtrack.

3) Collector's Edition - PS5 and PS4 $199.99

Get the statue from this edition. (Image via Sony)

The Collector's Edition of Horizon Forbidden West is by far the most expensive, and has the most content. For in-game content, players will get the Carja Behemoth set, the Nora Thunder set, and additional resources in the game.

The physical content is what validates the price, though, and the crown jewels are the Tremortusk and Aloy statues. The statue certainly looks fantastic and is the only other physical addition to the set.

The standard edition will certainly get the job done for most players. But diehard fans of the franchise will be better served with the Special or Collector's Edition of Horizon Forbidden West.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee