What is Dynamic Save in Project L and how will it work?

Project L is an upcoming fighting game from Riot Games, and while it doesn’t have a confirmed name yet, several mechanics from the fighter have been revealed and discussed. A recent blog post from Riot Games addressed several of the important mechanics that will be a part of this 2v2 2D fighting game.

We previously discussed the Tag and Assist systems here on Sportskeeda for Project L, but there’s one more incredibly useful feature that the Riot Games developers discussed, and that’s the Dynamic Save feature. Here’s what it is, and how it will probably work in the future as the game is still in development.

If you need to break a devastating combo, try Dynamic Save in Project L

The name Dynamic Save itself may likely change, as Project L’s development cycles continue, as could the feature itself. There’s always a chance that the developers will decide that they don’t need such a feature. It could wind up making the game far too boring and may even be removed. It should be noted that these ideas are hypothetical in nature.

In addition to Assist Actions and Handshake Tags, there’s a third tag-based mechanic that has been discussed in Project L: Dynamic Save. While the first two are based on aggressive attacks and chaining together powerful combos, Dynamic Save is a more defensive option for players.

As expected, fighting games like Project L can get fairly combo-heavy. Players who are familiar with games like BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, Marvel vs. Capcom 3/Infinite know that infinite combos are very much a possibility in every battle. However, ArcSysWorks has long since had a system in place for that.

Dynamic Save will work similarly to BlazBlue and Guilty Gear’s Burst system. At the start of a round, both players will have access to their Dynamic Save. Once activated, your assist champion will jump in and attempt to save your point champion. If this move succeeds, your assist character will now be in play and vice versa.

However, it’s not a guaranteed success. If you use your Dynamic Save in Project L poorly, enemy players can counter it or attack the incoming champion, putting them in a dangerous situation. It will be interesting to see if you can activate Dynamic Save anytime during a combo, or if it's restricted to certain cases.

It’s currently unknown if the incoming tag character will have any amount of invincibility frames, but considering that you can attack them when they enter the screen, it doesn’t seem too likely. In the Marvel vs. Capcom series, if you land an attack that catches two opponents, it’s called a “Happy Birthday.”

Furthermore, it's not known how many Dynamic Saves you will have access to. The video stated that, at the beginning of the round, you will have one, but it didn't specify whether it will be refilled in the second round. Since this seems to be a fairly combo-heavy game, it's going to be nice to break free, with a system similar to that of BlazBlue's Burst.

While we haven’t seen yet what the possibilities are, the improper usage of a Dynamic Save in Project L could lead to a terrible situation where both of your characters are taking damage simultaneously. We’ll just have to see what's revealed in the future.

