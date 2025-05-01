What are Enhancements in Borderlands 4?

Borderlands 4 introduces a series of new mechanics to aid their journey across Kairos, including the new Enhancements system. This replaces the Artifacts system from Borderlands 3 but functions similarly in the sense that it provides stat bonuses to enhance the gameplay. This should go a long way in further diversifying build variety to facilitate various playstyles and replayability.

Here is everything we know about Enhancements ahead of the game's launch later this year. Read on to know more.

What do Enhancements do in Borderlands 4?

Enhancements loadout screen (Image via 2K)

In a nutshell, these are equippable trinkets that grant bonuses to specific Weapon Manufacturer parts. There are a total of eight distinct weapon creators in the game, most of which return from the past entries:

Vkadof

Maliwan

Torgue

Jakobs

Tedoire

Order

Ripper

Daedalus

When equipped, these Enhancements act as modifiers that help boost the equipped weapon with parts associated with a manufacturer mentioned in the detail card. As seen in the above screenshot, the Epic (purple) rarity Enhancement boosts Jakobs weapons by providing the following perk and bonuses:

Leaper: Weapons with Jakobs-Licensed Parts gain a +40% Chance to Ricochet Non-Critical bullets

+30% Critical Damage

+30% Accuracy

+15% Weapon Status Effect Damage

Traditionally, and in Borderlands 4 as well, Jakobs weapons ricochet bullets upon critical hitting an enemy (such as headshots), but this Enhancement allows non-critical attacks to have a 40% chance to crit too. To top it off, additional weapon bonuses are available for Critical Damage, Accuracy, and Weapon Status Effect Damage.

Also Read: All weapon manufacturers in Borderlands 4

Unlike past installments, however, the latest Borderlands entry includes a Licensed Parts system where weapons can drop with parts belonging to different Weapon Manufacturers. This should let players create builds surrounding the playstyles and manufacturers they like.

Since the series has always been a loot bonanza, which isn't changing this time around either, players will no doubt gather a variety of gear, a lot of which will be lower tier since legendaries are confirmed to be rarer. This Enhancements system should also let them power up weaker weapons to stay relevant until they get their hand on rare loot.

Borderlands 4 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 12, 2925. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is also planned for a 2025 launch.

