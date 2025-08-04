What to expect from Dynasty Warriors 25th Anniversary Project

Koei Tecmo has announced the Dynasty Warriors 25th Anniversary Project to commemorate a key milestone in the action franchise's history. To celebrate, the Japanese publisher has confirmed that exciting new content is on the horizon that will excite fans. However, since this project is still under active development, details are scarce at the moment.

Ad

Here's everything fans need to know about the Dynasty Warriors 25th Anniversary Project. Read on to know more.

Dynasty Warriors 25th Anniversary Project reveals new DLC and remaster

The revival of a classic is on the horizon (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Koei Tecmo has a couple of surprises in the pipeline. For starters, the latest game released earlier this year, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, will be getting a major new DLC. This should entice fans to return to the battlefront in this Three Kingdoms era action title to once again take on hordes of soldiers in semi-strategic skirmishes across sizable maps.

Ad

Trending

The other announcement for Dynasty Warriors 25th Anniversary Project pertains to a brand-new remastered title of a classic Dynasty Warriors game. As depicted in the newly released trailer celebrating this anniversary milestone, Koei Tecmo seems to be keeping the nature of this remaster under wraps for now.

So players will need to wait for further news on the matter to find out which series entry is being enhanced for modern platforms, and also what will be included in the new DLC for Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

Ad

Read More: Dynasty Warriors Origins PS5 review

What is the Dynasty Warriors franchise about?

Dynasty Warriors: Origins features a scale and scope like never before (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Although the original entry was a fighting game on the PS1, the series, as it is known now, first emerged on the PlayStation 2 in the year 2000, with Dynasty Warriors 2. The Koei Tecmo series is known for cathartic action brawler combat, centered around the power fantasy of what the developers describe as a "1 vs 1000" concept.

Ad

Players control a character in battle on a map with hundreds of enemies on-screen. An additional challenge is introduced in the form of micromanaging objectives across the battlefield alongside allied troops, with the ability to also switch between other playable units who can be assigned to various sectors.

Since its debut, the Warriors series has branched off into several properties from Koei Tecmo's own Samurai Warriors, Warriors Orochi, and more, to crossover entries with other publishers, like Nintendo's Legend of Zelda series with the Hyrule Warriors games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.