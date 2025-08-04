What to expect from Dynasty Warriors 25th Anniversary Project

Koei Tecmo has announced the Dynasty Warriors 25th Anniversary Project to commemorate a key milestone in the action franchise's history. To celebrate, the Japanese publisher has confirmed that exciting new content is on the horizon that will excite fans. However, since this project is still under active development, details are scarce at the moment.
Here's everything fans need to know about the Dynasty Warriors 25th Anniversary Project. Read on to know more.
Dynasty Warriors 25th Anniversary Project reveals new DLC and remaster
Koei Tecmo has a couple of surprises in the pipeline. For starters, the latest game released earlier this year, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, will be getting a major new DLC. This should entice fans to return to the battlefront in this Three Kingdoms era action title to once again take on hordes of soldiers in semi-strategic skirmishes across sizable maps.
The other announcement for Dynasty Warriors 25th Anniversary Project pertains to a brand-new remastered title of a classic Dynasty Warriors game. As depicted in the newly released trailer celebrating this anniversary milestone, Koei Tecmo seems to be keeping the nature of this remaster under wraps for now.
So players will need to wait for further news on the matter to find out which series entry is being enhanced for modern platforms, and also what will be included in the new DLC for Dynasty Warriors: Origins.
What is the Dynasty Warriors franchise about?
Although the original entry was a fighting game on the PS1, the series, as it is known now, first emerged on the PlayStation 2 in the year 2000, with Dynasty Warriors 2. The Koei Tecmo series is known for cathartic action brawler combat, centered around the power fantasy of what the developers describe as a "1 vs 1000" concept.
Players control a character in battle on a map with hundreds of enemies on-screen. An additional challenge is introduced in the form of micromanaging objectives across the battlefield alongside allied troops, with the ability to also switch between other playable units who can be assigned to various sectors.
Since its debut, the Warriors series has branched off into several properties from Koei Tecmo's own Samurai Warriors, Warriors Orochi, and more, to crossover entries with other publishers, like Nintendo's Legend of Zelda series with the Hyrule Warriors games.
