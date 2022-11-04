What to expect from Halo Infinite Winter Update? Ranked matchmaking, Forge, free Battle Pass, and more

Halo Infinite’s much awaited Winter Update will launch later this month for both Xbox and PC platforms.
The latest entry in the video game series from Microsoft, Halo Infinite had a bit of a rocky launch, followed by lackluster updates. Coupled with the recent cancelation of the initially promised co-op split-screen mode, fans were devastated at the state of the game.
Many questioned the future of the title and series itself, and it seems like developer 343 Industries is finally here to put all doubts to rest.
Halo Infinite Winter Update will be out on November 8
The Winter Update for Halo Infinite will be released simultaneously on all supported platforms on November 8, and will be the biggest for the title till date.
The update will brings features that were initially promised at launch, such as campaign co-op and Forge. The full details are listed below:
Additional maps
Two additional maps are scheduled to be added with the Winter Update - Argyle and Detachment, both built entirely in Forge mode.
Argyle is a small, tight arena set in a UNSC Vessel. Meanwhile, Detachment is set in a less claustrophobic environment near an abandoned UNSC research facility.
Both maps will offer two very unique combat experiences.
Forge
As with previous games, the Forge mode will allow players to create and customize their own multiplayer maps, which can then be played online by other gamers.
Halo Infinite’s Forge mode is will reportedly be a vast improvement upon Halo 5's iteration, and is set to feature more accuracy and freedom.
Covert One Flag mode
A new mode will be added to the game with the Winter Update. Covert One Flag is detailed to be a slightly tweaked One Flag CTF mode, and will be round-based. Teams will swap between attackers and defenders to capture the singular flag. The side with the most captures will be declared the winner.
Revamped XP progression system
In its original state, Halo Infinite was met with numerous criticisms for having a terrible XP progression system for the Battle Pass. Developer 343 Industries is set to revamp the entire XP system with the update.
Players will be able to earn experience points by simply completing matches. Additional XP can be earned based on in-game performance during the battles. Furthermore, the daily and weekly challenges will also be overhauled, and gamers will need to complete only 10 challenges of a more generic variety.
Reworked Playlist system
This quality-of-life update will feature a reworked Playlist, so that players can enjoy their multiplayer sessions with ease. All modes will be divided on the basis of permanent and limited-time sections.
Quick Play, Big Team Battle, Ranked Arena, Fiesta, Tactical Slayer, and Team Slayer will be added to the permanent Playlist.
In addition, the game will feature one rotational core slot and one rotational social slot.
Matchmaking changes
The Winter Update will also address several issues with matchmaking and ranked gameplay. The slated alterations include regional matchmaking, improved CSR progression, and better rules for quitting matches with uneven teams, among others.
Weapon balance changes
The Winter Update for Halo Infinite will also bring several changes to the weapon tuning and balance in-game, based on months of player feedback and data.
Battle Pass
The title will also be receiving a free 30-tier Battle Pass. The addition is permanent and will not expire, with match XP the main way to cross through the tiers.
More details will be revealed later by 343 Industries.
Halo Infinite was released for the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles on November 15, 2021. It is also available via Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service.