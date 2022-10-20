Legend of Zelda fan recreates Kokiri Forest in Halo Infinite's Forge mode

A dedicated Halo Infinite fan has paid homage to the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in the game's Forge mode. YouTuber Red Nomster is known for making some impressive stuff using the game's map editing tool, and his Kokiri Forest fan map is just one of his many creations.

Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda action-adventure series has been considered the cream of the crop ever since its inception on the Nintendo Entertainment System. The 1998 Nintendo 64 game, the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, revolutionized 3D gaming and is fondly remembered as one of the all-time greats.

Zelda's Kokiri Forest fan map in Halo Infinite's Forge offers more than just sights to see

Similar to the original game, the fan map starts off in Link's hut in the settlement area. Players will also have a light orb following them, just like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time's talking fairy, Navi. Unlike many fan maps, this has an objective to complete in addition to featuring interactive elements. The treehouse ladder is climbable with its own animation, for example.

But what is immediately obvious is the size and scope of the map, which features lush foliage and sun rays breaking through the tree canopy overhead. Players will also encounter a familiar puzzle with a rolling boulder that was also present in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. This boulder can damage and even kill players, so they must avoid it and reach the other side. Here, they will find a chest that contains the Kokiri Sword - or in this case, the energy sword from Halo.

The pond with its waterfall also makes an appearance, but since Forge does not have actual water in the editor, the creator had to create the illusion of water by combining multiple material types. The small Kokiri Shop is accounted for as well, replete with static decorations depicting purchasable items and gear in the Nintendo 64 game. These include the Deku Shield, arrows, and the iconic heart that can replenish the protagonist Link's health. However, they are not usable in Forge.

The biggest highlight though is that players can leave the village area and head outside. In the original Zelda game, this leads to the giant Deku Tree, but players must first brave the Lost Woods. Similar to the original game, the exit in the fan map branches out into three paths, leading to faithfully recreated areas like the Skull Kid platform.

Overall, a lot of effort and passion have clearly been put into this project, and the attention to detail is commendable. Red Nomster mentions in the video that this map could go public for Halo Infinite players to check out, so readers can keep an eye out for it sometime next month.

Halo Infinite is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

