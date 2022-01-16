What is the fastest way to get free gems in Clash of Clans?

Most Clash of Clans players will likely be aware that all activity in the game requires the use of three different currencies: Elixir, Gold, and Gems.

Gems are one of the most valuable currencies in Clash of Clans since they are required to create some of the game's most critical structures, such as builder huts. Army training time, resource production and hero recovery can all be boosted by Gems.

The Fastest Way to Farm Gems in the Clash of Clans

The fastest way to farm Gems is by removing obstacles. There are various in-game options available in the home base and builder base.

Removing obstacles in the home base and builder base is a great way to earn Gems. Plant removal costs Elixir, and rock removal costs gold. Players will receive Gems ranging from 0 to 6 when an obstacle is removed. The quantity of Gems that the player receives is fixed and follows an unchanged pattern that will always recur in the same order: 6, 0, 4, 5, 1, 3, 2, 0, 0, 5, 1, 0, 3, 4, 0, 0, 5, 0, 1, 0

Just like home base, many groves, trees, shrubs, rocks and stones can be found at the Builder Base, which is accessible at Town Hall level 4. Players can earn Gems ranging from 0 to 6 by removing these builder base obstacles.

Other than the typical obstacles such as trees, bushes, stones, boulders, and groves, Clash of Clans introduces a range of special event obstacles each year. These include anniversary balloons, birthday cakes, Christmas trees, and Halloween pumpkins, among others.

Players can remove these event obstacles by spending a set amount of Gold and Elixir and earn nearly twice the amount of resources used as well as various Gems.

Tips to earn more Gems

To earn more Gems by clearing obstacles, players need to follow these guidelines:

Provide space for obstacles to grow, by not spreading the base, and keeping the buildings together. More space means more obstacles and Gems.

Collect 500 obstacle removal achievement Gems from the achievements list.

Remove obstacles in both bases on a regular basis to allow new obstacles to grow.

Finally, to acquire Gems faster, use the obstacle removal technique. Players can also try alternate ways. Gems are an important asset in Clash of Clans since they can be utilized for different purposes. So it's best to save them for when the perfect opportunity arises.

