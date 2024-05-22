What should FIFA 2K do to outperform EA FC?

FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently confirmed that there is a new FIFA game in development, leading to speculation that FIFA 2K might compete with EA FC in the future. However, with EA Sports being dominant in this particular genre of gaming, 2K games will have to do many things correctly to stand a chance against the established franchise.

Fortunately for the rumored FIFA 2K title, fans have voiced their dissatisfaction with EA Sports in recent times. While there is plenty that gamers enjoy about EA FC 24, there is a lot of room for improvement. The game can often be riddled with glitches, server issues, and inconsistent content releases, and 2K games can capitalize on these factors to outperform the competition.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

This is how FIFA 2K can outperform EA FC

While the developer for the brand new FIFA title has not yet been revealed, gamers have been speculating that it could be FIFA 2K developed by 2K Games. The company has plenty of experience in the genre of sports simulation titles, and it could stand a genuine chance at outperforming EA Sports and its EA FC series.

However, there are some key areas that they should focus on to deliver a more comprehensive and enjoyable gaming experience than their rivals.

1) Better servers

EA FC servers can be frustrating (Image via EA Sports)

Inconsistent gameplay and delay are undoubtedly the biggest complaints amongst fans of titles released by EA Sports over the years. Regardless of the game mode you prefer to play, servers are often not in an ideal state to provide a fun gaming experience on the virtual pitch.

By providing a smoother and cleaner connection, along with good in-game mechanics, FIFA 2K could automatically win over a large portion of the online football gaming community.

2) Ultimate Team

Ultimate Team is a massive part of EA FC (Image via EA Sports)

Ultimate Team is by far the most popular and profitable game mode for EA Sports, generating a large portion of the company's revenue via microtransactions. There is daily content to grind for, keeping gamers occupied with the hustle to try and obtain better players for their team.

FIFA 2K needs to have a similar game mode to keep fans engaged in the long run. Other 2K titles like NBA 2K all have such modes. With EA Sports making several mistakes with their content releases in recent times, such as the glitched Ligue 1 Champions player picks, 2K should capitalize on these errors to win over more fans.

3) Better licensed content

Some big teams are not licensed in EA FC (Image via EA Sports)

The rumored FIFA 2K title will have the backing of the biggest organization in the sport, leading to more licenses when it comes to international tournaments, clubs, and leagues. This could give them an edge over their rivals, especially with EA FC losing rights to several big teams for their upcoming rosters.

To make the most out of this advantage, 2K games should incorporate as much exclusive licensed content in their game as possible. This could include international tournaments and live content with teams like Inter and Napoli.

