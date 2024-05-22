With FIFA President confirming a new game in development, is it really FIFA 2K?

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed that a new game in development will carry the FIFA title, leading to much speculation regarding whether the title will be FIFA 2K. The games were developed for several decades by EA Sports, but its partnership with football's governing body concluded with FIFA 23, leading to the creation of EA Sports FC as a separate entity.

While EA FC 24 has dominated the virtual footballing space due to the lack of competition, fans are now anticipating the arrival of a brand new title that can compete with EA Sports. While Infantino recently told gamers to prepare for the "best" FIFA game yet, there is still no news regarding who the title's developers might be, leaving fans guessing if it will be FIFA 2K with 2K games.

Note: This article is based on speculation and the author's opinion. Readers must take the information herein with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation.

Is it FIFA 2K?

2K Games has had a rich history of developing sports games, with franchises like NBA 2K and WWE 2K being massive fan favorites. However, carrying on the legacy of footballing titles developed by EA Sports and developing FIFA 2K will be no easy task, especially when it might compete with EA Sports itself. However, fans are optimistic and excited about finally having an alternative to EA FC.

EA Sports began developing games with FIFA in 1993, followed by yearly releases of new titles featuring updated rosters, improved graphics, and new mechanics. The company revolutionized football simulation titles with its games on new-generation consoles, but with the partnership ending with FIFA, it has now branched off in another direction with EA Sports FC.

Infantino recently spoke at a conference (Image via FIFA)

Despite EA FC 24 dominating sales in the world of sports gaming, fans have asked for a new title to compete with EA Sports in recent times. With Gianni Infantino confirming that a new FIFA title is in development, gamers will hope it is FIFA 2K, as 2K Games is among the only companies to rival EA Sports in this genre.

2K Games also seems to be the natural successor to the FIFA franchise that fans know and love, as they have developed plenty of massive sports titles and can offer an amazing Ultimate Team-themed experience as well. Ultimate Team is by far the most appealing game mode provided by EA Sports, and a competing title will need to offer something similar.

