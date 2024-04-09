Is EA FC 24 Ultimate Team pay to win?

There has been much debate about whether EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is pay-to-win due to the presence of microtransactions via FC Points, a form of virtual currency that gamers can use to purchase packs in this game mode.

While these certainly give gamers an edge when it comes to acquiring resources and overpowered players, free-to-play gamers can achieve similar results by just grinding the game and unlocking packs via SBCs and rewards, invalidating the pay-to-win claims.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Are FC Points worth it in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

FC Points can be purchased via the Ultimate Team store on the console as well as through the Web App. Their utility in EA FC 24 is undeniable, as EA Sports releases a host of special packs in every promo that offer exceptional odds of yielding overpowered players. At the bare minimum, fans can use these points to open packs and get their hands on many fodder items to submit to SBCs.

Store packs offer some amazing odds in Ultimate Team (Image via EA Sports)

However, they are certainly not a necessity. There are plenty of ways to build an exceptional squad in Ultimate Team without spending any money on microtransactions. EA Sports releases a lot of objectives and SBCs that offer packs with high rating thresholds, including the XP-based Season pass system which has some exciting rewards every season.

How to build a good squad without FC Points in EA FC 24?

Apart from the Season Pass, multiple competitive game modes in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team provide exceptional rewards regardless of your rank and finish. Squad Battles is perfect for beginners, as it allows them to practice and get better against AI opponents while offering some exciting packs, while modes like Division Rivals and Champions are for more seasoned players.

Division Rivals is extremely rewarding (Image via EA Sports)

While the latter are more difficult due to the online competition, they are more rewarding. Both Rivals and Champions contain some amazing packs in their rewards, with higher ranks allowing gamers to make plenty of coins without spending any money on FC Points.

Further, every promo has several high-tier meta players that go for extremely low prices in the transfer market. The ongoing Golazo promo has multiple special versions of Heroes and Icons that can fit into any squad and possess incredible stats, but are worth very little due to high pack probabilities. While there is certainly a difference between these items and players like Ronaldo Nazario, they can still compete against the best teams in EA FC 24.