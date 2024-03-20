How to buy FC Points on the EA FC 24 Web App?

The EA FC 24 Web App is one of the most useful tools for any Ultimate Team enthusiast as it allows gamers to perform many functions on the go, including buying FC Points. These virtual currencies can be used to purchase packs from the Ultimate Team Store, participate in Draft matches, or unlock Evolutions and cosmetic items.

While gamers can also use their hard-earned coins to perform the above tasks, FC Points offer an easy and convenient alternative. However, these must be purchased with real-life money. Fortunately for those willing to indulge in microtransactions, EA Sports allows gamers to buy these using the Web App in EA FC 24.

FC Points can be purchased on the EA FC 24 Web App

Ultimate Team enthusiasts can use the EA FC 24 Web App for club management tasks. Not only can they complete SBCs, buy and sell players, claim objectives and rewards, set up their squad, unlock Evolutions, and open packs, but also purchase FC Points easily with a few simple steps.

However, it is important to note that purchasing these points requires microtransactions, which involve real money.

This is how you can purchase FC Points on the EA FC 24 Web App

These are the steps you must follow to buy the points via the app:

Open the Web App on your web browser.

on your web browser. Log into your Ultimate Team account using your EA details and password. The currency options are visible at the top right corner of the screen. It shows the total amount of coins and FC Points you possess.

using your EA details and password. The currency options are visible at the top right corner of the screen. It shows the total amount of coins and FC Points you possess. Click on the '+" sign next to the FC Points logo, which redirects you to the PlayStation Store. If logged into the PS App, you can purchase FC Points by choosing the appropriate amount from the Store. You will need a payment method like a credit card or wallet funds in your PS Account.

Following these steps, you can add FC Points to your account and then use them to participate in Draft, unlock specific paid Evolutions, or open packs in the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Store.

With the Ultimate Birthday promo being live, there are plenty of special packs available in the store that offer guaranteed players from the ongoing event. However, these packs are always a gamble, and while you can always obtain some very high-rated players from them, they are often not worth the investment of FC Points or coins.

Can you purchase FC points on the Companion App?

Unfortunately, you can not purchase these points on the Companion App, which is a version of the Web App exclusively available for mobile phones. While they offer all the benefits of the Web App, this is one of the features it lacks.