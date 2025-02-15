What is Food in Civilization 7 and how to use it?

Civilization 7 is all about creating an empire and managing the population and resources of your cities. With the responsibility of so many citizens on the player's shoulders, it is important to keep the people fed with tons of food. This helps the city grow and aids you in expanding the empire efficiently with more yield and raw materials. With Food playing such an important role in the game, it is obvious that you will need a lot of it to progress smoothly.

This article will cover everything you need to know about Food in Civilization 7.

How to get Food in Civilization 7

Ashoka Food Bonus in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K || YouTube/@GameTrailers)

Food is needed to grow a settlement and to make your empire stronger. The easiest way to improve your yield is by choosing Ashoka as your leader to acquire his bonuses for increasing Food yield. Additionally, you can choose the Mississippian civilization to improve the harvest. Here are other ways to improve your yield:

1) Food Tile Yields

You must own the tiles that provide you with fishing boats and farms. As you increase your settlement, you will get extra Food with each new tile you own. While this is just an early-game method, it will help you in the long run without worrying about the amount of produce you are receiving.

2) Food Buildings

The Granary will be the first building you unlock and will be your source of Food for a small while. Later on, as you play through the game, you will build Gardens, Baths, and Fishing Quarries. These buildings will be able to generate Food with additional bonuses that will help increase your yield.

3) Food Tech, Civics, and Policies

You will get additional bonuses for Food from Civics and Researching Tech. The Tech Tree features a variety of nodes, but the first four provide you with extra Food. Those nodes are Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Sailing, and Pottery.

4) Food Farming Towns

After you start your expansion in Civilization 7 to have more cities, you can feed the people as mentioned before. Once the total population crosses seven citizens, you can convert it to a Farming or Fishing town based on where the city is. Choosing this will restrict the population of the location from growing but will apply bonuses to all Food yields.

