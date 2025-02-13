How to build a Fishing Quay in Civilization 7

A fishing quay in Civilization 7 is one of the numerous technologies that can become important in the latest Firaxis 4X title. It's a structure that is unlocked in the Antiguity Age of the title, but it becomes essential during a later period. Constructing this building will require some amount of research and resources.

This article guides you on how to create a fishing quay in Civilization 7.

A guide to building a fishing quay in Civilization 7

A fishing quay in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

You'll need to unlock the option to build a fishing quay beforehand. It will be accessible after you first research the Sailing technology, which becomes unlocked in the Antiquity Tech Tree after you study Agriculture, its starting component. Researching Shipbuilding will be another important prerequisite in this process.

Trending

Make sure you build a fishing quay in Civilization 7 in a settlement situated near open water bodies, whether it be coasts, larger lakes, or a river. Make sure to build them on tiles connected to open seas.

When in your selected region, open the production menu and head to the 'buildings' section. Here, select the structure. Then, assign it to a water tile near the settlement. After a while, its construction will be complete, and you will have built the quay.

Why are fishing quays important?

Distant Lands in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

Distant Lands are regions that become accessible after you research Cartography in the Exploration Age. These host assets unique to them, with Treasure resources being the most valuable.

Retrieving them will increase the player's gold income and contribute towards the Exploration Age Economic Legacy path. However, since these lands are located in the ocean, you will need to establish treasure fleets to transport these treasured items.

You can check if a region contains treasure resources by activating the 'Continents' Lens (located above the mini-map), selecting said land, and checking the legend on the left.

To spawn the important sea-transport vehicles in the game, you will need to build a fishing quay in a distant land. Note that you need to own the specific ground before establishing the facility.

Aside from bringing these resources back to the base, quays also have other bonuses. They grant +1 food yield along with one additional food for fishing boat improvements.

Also check out our other Civilization 7 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.