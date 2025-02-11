How to build a Port in Civilization 7

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Feb 11, 2025 13:14 GMT
Having a Port in Civilization 7 will allow you to dominate the sea (Image via 2K Games)
Having a Port in Civilization 7 will allow you to dominate the sea (Image via 2K Games)

If you plan on conquering or at the very least owning a few tiles out at sea, having a Port in Civilization 7 is going to be necessary. It provides a few bonuses, especially Gold from adjacent tiles, and increases the number of resources that can be assigned to a City. There are also bonuses that will scale as you progress.

All in all, it's a great addition to your Settlement, and most importantly, it allows you to train naval units. Should you be attacked from the sea, this will be your go-to building to create a strong naval presence with which to defend your City. Here's a bit more on how to build a Port in Civilization 7 and why it is important to have one up and running as soon as you can.

Reach the Modern Age to start building a Port in Civilization 7

Consider setting up base next to the coast to ensure you can build a Port in the Modern Age (Image via 2K Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Consider setting up base next to the coast to ensure you can build a Port in the Modern Age (Image via 2K Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

To build a Port in Civilization 7, you'll need to ensure three things: one, you have a Coast tile within the confines of your Settlement. Two, you've built a Wharf, and three, you have researched the Steam Engine Technology. Once these prerequisites are met, you can build a Port or upgrade your Wharf to the Port. Whichever holds true for you.

After you build a Port, you can execute a neat trick to help establish a Rail Network in Civilization 7 to gain access to the Factory. This works even if your Settlement isn't connected to your Capital via Roads. This should make scaling industry a bit easier.

Use a Port in Civilization 7 to create a transoceanic network between your Capital and Settlements

To elaborate, if you happen to settle far away from your Capital, there's no need to fret as you will still be able to set up a Factory with ease. Simply build a Rail Station within your Settlement and Capital, and ensure you have a Port in both of them.

This will allow you to build the Factory and make use of Resources in far-away settlements. Just make sure you can defend your island nations. Otherwise, investing resources in distant Settlements could end up being a costly affair with little to no gain in the long run. Consider using S-tier leaders in Civilization 7 to make the most profile and scale industry in your distant lands quicker.

