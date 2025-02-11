How to build a Rail Network in Civilization 7

As soon you reach the Modern Age, having a functional Rail Network in Civilization 7 will be of the utmost importance. Roads are useful, but in the long run, quicker means of transportation will be needed. It will also make navigating the map a lot easier and allow you to defend your borders at a moment's notice.

With that in mind, here's a quick look at how to upgrade Roads and create a Modern Age Rail Network in Civilization 7. This will take some time to set up, but it will be worth the effort in the long run.

Unlock Rail Stations to build a Rail Network in Civilization 7

Humble beginnings will have to be endured before the Modern Age (Image via 2K Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The first step to creating your Rail Network in Civilization 7 is to unlock the Rail Stations. This becomes possible in the Modern Age by researching Industrialization Technology. Prioritize this research to get the locomotive wheels turning as soon as possible.

Once you have Rail Stations, you can build Factories (granted you have researched Mass Production). This also unlocks fast travel, allowing you to move and deploy units more efficiently.

Lastly, any Roads within your Settlements will automatically change or upgrade to railroads once a Rail Station is built. If you have Rail Stations in neighboring Settlements, you can connect them to create a larger Rail Network. On a side note, this will also help you unlock a few Trophies in Civilization 7.

How to make use of your Rail Stations and utilize your Rail Network in Civilization 7

Once you invest in your Settlements and create two Rail Stations, your units will be able to fast-travel between them. Keep in mind that this is only applicable to Rail Stations created on the same continent.

To use the Rail Station(s), your unit must be on the rail Station or on a tile that's adjacent to it. When you select the unit, an icon representing railway tracks will appear on the bottom right of the screen. You now need to select a tile adjacent to a Rail Station in another Settlement, and your unit will be instantly teleported to its destination.

On an ending note, depending on which Civilization 7 Leader you pick, and your play style, Rail Networks can be ineffective, especially for defending Settlements and mobilizing units.

