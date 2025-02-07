All Trophies in Civilization 7 and how to unlock them

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Feb 07, 2025 09:22 GMT
Here
Here's a look at all the Trophies in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games)

If you're an old-school gamer and have been a fan of the franchise since its inception, getting all the Trophies in Civilization 7 will likely be on your to-do list. It won’t be easy, but it will be worth the effort (especially if you're looking to get bragging rights).

This means spending countless hours perfecting the game's mechanics and intricacies, from selecting the right leader to understanding age progression and everything in between. However, if you're diligent enough, and with a bit of luck (and a lot of effort), you should be able to unlock all the Trophies in Civilization 7. Here’s what you need to know.

List of all Trophies in Civilization 7 and requirements to unlock

In total, there are 33 Trophies in Civilization 7 that you unlock. The majority of them need you to win a playthrough as one of the many leaders in Civilization 7. Since each of them offers a unique playstyle, you will have to figure out how best to proceed to make it to the very end.

It is unclear if Tecumseh will have a trophy associated with him, as he is exclusive to Deluxe and Founders Editions of Civilization VII. However, as more leaders are introduced, additional trophies could be added to the game.

The remaining Trophies in Civilization 7 are unlocked by completing Milestones. The final trophy — the crème de la crème — will require you to earn all other trophies in-game.

That said, here is the list of all the Trophies in Civilization 7 and how to earn each one:

  1. The Test of Time - Earn all other Trophies
  2. Woman-o-war - Win the modern age as Amina
  3. Budding Buddhist - Win the modern age as Ashoka
  4. Roman of the Hour - Win the modern age as Augustus
  5. Postmaster and Commander - Win the modern age as Ben Franklin
  6. Lived up to the Name - Win the modern age as Catherine the Great
  7. Magne Squeeze - Win the modern age as Charlemagne
  8. Proverbial Wisdom - Win the modern age as Confucius
  9. On the Fritz - Win the modern age as Friedrich II
  10. Ground Breaker / Freedom Fighter - Win the modern age as Harriet Tubman
  11. Suted for Battle - Win the modern age as Hatshepsut
  12. Radiance of the Sun - Win the modern age as Himiko
  13. Son of a Duck - Win the modern age as Ibn Battuta
  14. Inquisitor Queen - Win the modern age as Isabella
  15. Can't Touch This - Win the modern age as Jose Rizal
  16. Had the last Lafayette - Win the modern age as Lafayette
  17. Hit Mach 10 - Win the modern age as Machiavelli
  18. Eat, Inca, and be Merry - Win the modern age as Pachacuti
  19. Sisters Before Misters - Win the modern age as Trung Trac
  20. Sailed the Seven Xerxes - Win the modern age as Xerxes
  21. One Hit Wonder - Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Antiquity
  22. Trade Secret - Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Antiquity
  23. Pax a Wallop - Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Antiquity
  24. Book Smart - Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Antiquity
  25. Relic Hunter - Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Exploration
  26. Coin Toss - Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Exploration
  27. Settled the Score - Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Exploration
  28. Science in the Suburbs - Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Exploration
  29. All Over the Map - Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Modern
  30. Ride the Rails - Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Modern
  31. Big Stick Ideology - Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Modern
  32. It's Not Rocket Science... Yet - Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Modern
  33. Playing God - Win a game on Deity difficulty

In conclusion, it will take some time to unlock all the Trophies in Civilization 7 (even if you have early access). Best not to rush and enjoy the game and everything it has to offer.

Take "One More Turn" when needed to ensure you get to try out end-game content with each leader, civilization, and other such options. Lastly, if you are curious about what the future holds, you can check out the Civilization 7 roadmap for 2025.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
