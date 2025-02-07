All Trophies in Civilization 7 and how to unlock them

If you're an old-school gamer and have been a fan of the franchise since its inception, getting all the Trophies in Civilization 7 will likely be on your to-do list. It won’t be easy, but it will be worth the effort (especially if you're looking to get bragging rights).

This means spending countless hours perfecting the game's mechanics and intricacies, from selecting the right leader to understanding age progression and everything in between. However, if you're diligent enough, and with a bit of luck (and a lot of effort), you should be able to unlock all the Trophies in Civilization 7. Here’s what you need to know.

List of all Trophies in Civilization 7 and requirements to unlock

In total, there are 33 Trophies in Civilization 7 that you unlock. The majority of them need you to win a playthrough as one of the many leaders in Civilization 7. Since each of them offers a unique playstyle, you will have to figure out how best to proceed to make it to the very end.

It is unclear if Tecumseh will have a trophy associated with him, as he is exclusive to Deluxe and Founders Editions of Civilization VII. However, as more leaders are introduced, additional trophies could be added to the game.

The remaining Trophies in Civilization 7 are unlocked by completing Milestones. The final trophy — the crème de la crème — will require you to earn all other trophies in-game.

That said, here is the list of all the Trophies in Civilization 7 and how to earn each one:

The Test of Time - Earn all other Trophies Woman-o-war - Win the modern age as Amina Budding Buddhist - Win the modern age as Ashoka Roman of the Hour - Win the modern age as Augustus Postmaster and Commander - Win the modern age as Ben Franklin Lived up to the Name - Win the modern age as Catherine the Great Magne Squeeze - Win the modern age as Charlemagne Proverbial Wisdom - Win the modern age as Confucius On the Fritz - Win the modern age as Friedrich II Ground Breaker / Freedom Fighter - Win the modern age as Harriet Tubman Suted for Battle - Win the modern age as Hatshepsut Radiance of the Sun - Win the modern age as Himiko Son of a Duck - Win the modern age as Ibn Battuta Inquisitor Queen - Win the modern age as Isabella Can't Touch This - Win the modern age as Jose Rizal Had the last Lafayette - Win the modern age as Lafayette Hit Mach 10 - Win the modern age as Machiavelli Eat, Inca, and be Merry - Win the modern age as Pachacuti Sisters Before Misters - Win the modern age as Trung Trac Sailed the Seven Xerxes - Win the modern age as Xerxes One Hit Wonder - Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Antiquity Trade Secret - Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Antiquity Pax a Wallop - Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Antiquity Book Smart - Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Antiquity Relic Hunter - Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Exploration Coin Toss - Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Exploration Settled the Score - Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Exploration Science in the Suburbs - Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Exploration All Over the Map - Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Modern Ride the Rails - Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Modern Big Stick Ideology - Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Modern It's Not Rocket Science... Yet - Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Modern Playing God - Win a game on Deity difficulty

In conclusion, it will take some time to unlock all the Trophies in Civilization 7 (even if you have early access). Best not to rush and enjoy the game and everything it has to offer.

Take "One More Turn" when needed to ensure you get to try out end-game content with each leader, civilization, and other such options. Lastly, if you are curious about what the future holds, you can check out the Civilization 7 roadmap for 2025.

